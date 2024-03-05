House committee to summon all police regional directors over illegal gambling

The House Committee on Public Order and Safety will summon all regional directors of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for an explanation related to the reported proliferation of illicit gambling activities within their respective jurisdictions.

This after House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo made this proposition during Monday’s hearing on House Resolution 1549, which addresses the ongoing illegal gambling operations in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Dan Fernandez of Sta. Rosa, Laguna, was originally focused on investigating the situation in Calabarzon.

“We’re talking about illegal gambling, Mr. Chair. I suggest that we call all…the regional [PNP] directors because gambling is too proliferated in the country,” Tulfo said.

Fernandez agreed to Tulfo’s suggestion, acknowledging the need to compare the situation in Calabarzon with other regions despite the initial focus of their legislative inquiry.

“We have to compare what is happening in Region 4A [Calabarzon] and what is happening in different parts of this country. For that, we will be allowing your motion that we need to invite all the regional directors, but insofar as the resolution that I filed is concerned,” Fernandez said.

Tulfo emphasized that the involvement of local officials, including politicians, poses a significant challenge in combating illegal gambling.

“No matter how much we discuss this here, if it doesn’t stop, nothing will happen. Congress and the Senate have been investigating illegal gambling since I was young, but nothing has changed. We must take action because gambling has become severe,” he said.

Tulfo added that political will is very important in solving the problem of illegal gambling.

“If you really don’t want it, then it won’t happen if you are a mayor,” Tulfo pointed out.

“I haven’t been a mayor or governor, but I was in the media before, and I know what’s going on. If you are a governor or a mayor, you are the father of the province or the father of the city. If you said no, then it is a no,” he said.

Moreover, Iligan Rep. Celso Regencia, a three-term Iligan City mayor, echoed Tulfo’s sentiments, emphasizing the pivotal role of local leaders in curbing illegal gambling. Regencia stressed the need for synchronization between the actions of the local government and law enforcement to effectively address this persistent problem.