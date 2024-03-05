‘Global superpowers should not seethe world as arena for competition’

Amid widening geopolitical polarities, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday called for a resilient global governance structure led by “middle powers” to facilitate international peace.

“At the international level, building such resilience entails continued engagement and active leadership by middle powers that have the capacity to reach across political and ideological lines, forge genuine consensus, and lead credible efforts towards decisive multilateral solutions,” Marcos said in his keynote address at the Lowy Institute in Melbourne, Australia.

The Asean, he said, is an example of such a structure.

Likewise he said “great powers” should not treat the world as “an arena for their competition.”

“The pursuit of the great powers’ respective strategic goals must never come at the expense of the interests of smaller states, nor of regional and international peace,” Marcos said.

Four-point framework

He proposed a four-point framework to ensure that global consensus will “uphold human dignity and promote peace.”

The framework includes rules-based order; predictable and stable criteria; credible legal regime that guarantees a just and equitable access by all states to the global commons; and galvanize effective international action to confront challenges.

Marcos stressed the importance of “structure” to address growing international rivalries, uncertainties posed by transformative technologies and climate change, as well as persistent inequalities.

Nuclear stockpile

This is also apparent, he said, in the “alarming reversal of the nuclear stockpile” by some countries.

He called on the People’s Republic of China and the United States to take the lead in limiting any nuclear arms build-up.

“These nuclear risks demonstrate the need for greater power—for great powers to manage their strategic competition in a responsible manner,” Marcos said.

Such cooperation can also translate to economic to economic engagement, Asean-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to Marcos.

“At the heart of regional economic progress lies economic interdependence. As nations engage in mutually beneficial trade and investment, they become stakeholders in each other’s success,” Marcos said.