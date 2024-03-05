Facilitative, not restrictive: Ex-NSA chief Carlos says Charter ‘reset’ may be necessary

Former National Security Adviser and retired UP professor Clarita Carlos voiced her support for a Constitution that is “facilitative, not restrictive.”

Carlos told the Committee of the Whole House’s fourth hearing on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7 that a constitution should be “a living document that should reflect the political and economic conditions of our times.”

She stressed that in a borderless world where conditions are constantly shifting, the Constitution should be adaptable, and a “reset” might be necessary.

“Let us build bridges, not walls, to the rest of the world,” Carlos urged, emphasizing the importance of an open and flexible approach to economic provisions.

Addressing concerns about opening up education to foreign investors, Carlos urged opponents to consider the potential benefits, particularly focusing on the outcome of “effective learning” rather than ownership issues.

RBH No. 7, authored by Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. and other House leaders, contains the proposed economic Charter changes pending in the House.

The measure is almost an exact reproduction of RBH No. 6, introduced in the Senate by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senators Loren Legarda and Juan Edgardo Angara.

RBH Nos. 6 and 7 are both entitled, “A Resolution of Both Houses of Congress Proposing Amendments to Certain Economic Provisions of the 1987 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines, Particularly on Articles XII, XIV, and XVI.”

Another Committee of the Whole House resource person, Orion Perez Dumdum of Correct or Constitutional Reform and Rectification for Economic Competitiveness and Transformation Movement, cited the benefits of opening education to foreign investors.

He said it would be cheaper for Filipino students to obtain high-quality foreign education if foreign universities were allowed to establish wholly owned campuses in the Philippines.

Dumdum, who has lived in Singapore as an overseas Filipino worker for more than 20 years, said there are several foreign universities operating in Singapore.

He said Malaysia has at least 10, while Vietnam has five, including one American university.

Eduardo Araral, a Filipino teaching at the National University of Singapore, also addressed the committee, presenting the findings of his study on why Vietnam attracts more foreign investments than the Philippines. Araral cited factors, such as Vietnam’s 50 percent cheaper electricity, lower corporate tax, and highly competitive workforce.

Vietnam has attracted a lot of foreign investors in electronics, including Samsung, which accounts for 28 percent of the country’s economy, he said.