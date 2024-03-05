Examining the envelope budgeting system

ONE of the characteristics of a healthy financial life is good budgeting. It is not enough that spending is lower than income. It is not enough that expenses are clearly identified. Spending must also be strategic. A budget translates priorities into effective allocations. A popular budgeting system is the envelope budgeting system. This has been popularized by renowned personal finance advocate Dave Ramsey. In this light, it is worthwhile to review the envelope budgeting system, its advantages and its disadvantages.

The envelope budgeting system involves the use of different envelopes to represent different categories of spending. The common budgeting horizon is monthly. Color-coding is common across envelopes. There would be envelopes for financial goals, needs and wants. Once income arrives, money is then placed in each envelope for spending. While the original version of the envelope budgeting system involved physical envelopes, the advent of the modern technology has ushered in variants in the form of digital envelopes.

There are generally three steps involved in the envelope budgeting system. The first step is to determine the budget for each spending category. Financial goals must be ahead of needs and wants. The second step is to assign envelopes for each spending category. The last step is to ensure that actual spending is limited by the amount of money in each envelope. For the model to work, financial discipline is key. Inter-envelope spending transfers will defeat the purpose of the envelope budgeting system. Execution is key.

The envelope budgeting system has a host of advantages. One advantage is simplicity. It is not like rocket science since the concept is quite easy to grasp. It is simple enough to hopefully encourage young people to start budgeting early. Good habits formed in younger years can lead to great benefits as people develop. It is simple enough to target a wide portion of the population and thus it can be seen as a tool to further democratize the application of personal finance. The visual element of envelopes drives learning.

The envelope budgeting system helps promote effective management. By adopting the system, an individual commits to having accountability with respect to money decisions taken. It helps drive discipline because of the spending limit marked by each envelope. By determining a plan and monitoring it with actual figures, an individual is able to have a more purposeful approach in life. As execution of the system happens, the individual will be able to assess what to continue, stop or start doing in terms of spending.

The envelope budgeting system helps avoid cumbersome debt. Reckless spending habits can be avoided. Expenditures that are not part of the envelope categories are avoided. Impulse purchases can be avoided. Overspending can be avoided due to the scarce amounts of money in each envelope. Having lots of debt in life can lead to a lot of stress caused by payments on principal and interest. Having lots of debt can lead to many bad ramifications including the possibility of being in a debt trap for a prolonged period of time.

The envelope budgeting system though has its share of criticisms. One criticism is the perceived lack of flexibility. There may be cases when fortuitous events happen and strict adherence to the envelope budgeting system may not manage these events well. Another criticism is the perceived inconvenience. One has to devote time in putting up budgets, spending categories and monitoring mechanisms. Another criticism is possible security risk since physical envelopes can be prone to issues like damage and theft.

While the envelope budgeting system is not perfect, it is still a great tool for financial management. The strategic nature of the envelope budgeting system makes people take greater control of their financial situation. As more Filipinos take charge of their finances, the Philippines becomes more financially-well.

Genesis Kelly S. Lontoc is a registered financial planner of RFP Philippines. His views in this column do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror’s. To learn more about personal-financial planning, attend the 106th RFP program this March 2024. To inquire, e-mail info@rfp.ph or text at 0917-6248110.