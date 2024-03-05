EDC bags 3 Quill  awards

First Gen-owned Energy Development Corp. (EDC) received three awards at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards.

EDC’s environment, social, and governance (ESG) Integrated Report (IR) won a Quill Award of Excellence under the Communication Management category and a Quill Award of Merit under the Communications Skills category, highlighting the company’s exceptional storytelling prowess and ability to convey complex information with clarity and impact. The IR cover emphasizes the importance of water as the country’s most valuable and vulnerable natural resource and underscores the urgent need for regenerative solutions in the face of the climate crisis.

The company’s Keitech technical-vocational program, catering to underprivileged but deserving youth from EDC’s host communities in Leyte, secured a Quill Award of Excellence also under the Communication Management Category.

“We thank IABC-Philippines for these recognitions. These awards are a testament to our REgenerative Power that flows from 100 percent renewable energy sources like geothermal and enables us to fulfill our mission of forging collaborative pathways for a decarbonized and regenerative future,” said EDC Corporate Communications head Frances L. Ariola.

Organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, the Philippine Quill Awards celebrate excellence in business communication, recognizing organizations and professionals who demonstrate outstanding achievements in various communication disciplines.

EDC has over 1,480MW total installed capacity that accounts for 20 percent of the country’s total installed renewable energy capacity. The company’s almost 1,200MW geothermal portfolio comprises 62 percent of the country’s total installed geothermal capacity and has put the Philippines on the map as the third largest geothermal producer in the world.