DWIZ 882 am receives Metrobank PEACE Awards

DWIZ 882 AM, a flagship AM radio station of Aliw Broadcasting Corporation, was honored by the Metrobank Foundation Inc. (MBFI) with the Partner in Empowerment, Advocacy, and Commitment to Excellence (PEACE) Award. The ceremony took place on February 29, 2024, Thursday, at the Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

The Partners in Empowerment, Advocacy, and Commitment to Excellence (PEACE) award was presented to Aliw Broadcasting Corp. Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon by Metrobank Foundation President Aniceto Sobrepeña, Metrobank Foundation Executive Vice President Philip Francisco Dy and GT Capital Holdings Chairman Francisco Sebastian. The award was given “in recognition of its fruitful collaboration with the Metrobank Foundation in uplifting the lives of the least in society and in recognizing the best in the Filipino.”

The PEACE Award is presented every five years to partners who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and contributions to the foundation’s mission. This honor was conferred during the 45th Anniversary Celebration of MBFI.

“We thank the Metrobank Foundation for this recognition. Inspired by my father’s vision, we at the ALC Group are committed to improving Filipino lives, much like your foundation’s goal. Through media, we aim to provide credible news and information, helping people stay informed and educated. Patuloy at palagi kaming magbabalita at maglilingkod ng tama,” Cabangon shared.

Aliw Broadcasting Corporation belongs to the ALC Media Group, which includes Aliw Channel 23, DWIZ 882AM, 97.9 Home Radio FM, BusinessMirror, Philippines Graphic, Pilipino Mirror, and Cook Magazine. It was founded by the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua and is currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.