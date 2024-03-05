DOE says Panay electricity woes will be resolved within this month

The Department of Energy (DOE) assured that the power situation in Panay would considerably improve by end of this month.

“Relief from the Panay power situation is less than a month away,” said the agency on Monday.

Within this month, the DOE said, the Panay grid will be strengthened upon the completion of the Cebu-Negros-Panay (CNP) transmission upgrade, while the regular maintenance shutdown of the Palm Concepcion Power Corporation (PCPC) will also be finished.

While waiting for the completion of the transmission upgrade and maintenance of PCPC, the DOE urged the public to conserve energy.

The Panay Island is powered by four large coal power plants with a total capacity of 451 megawatts (MW) and nine smaller diesel/bunker and renewables with a total capacity of 220.3 MW.

The large coal power plants consist of three units of Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) and one unit of PCPC. Aside from generators on the island, 180 MW can be drawn from Negros to Panay through a submarine cable. The total demand for Panay Island is below 400 MW.

Currently, one of the large coal power plants, PCPC, is under regular maintenance shutdown until March 30.

The DOE emphasizes the need for generators, distribution utilities, and the system operator to continue cooperating to maintain the grid’s stability and quickly recover from any power interruption.

Last March 1, the three units of PEDC went on shutdown resulting in a partial blackout of the Panay sub-grid and some parts of Negros. Around 80 MW of the power demand of Panay was served initially by the Negros-Panay submarine cable and later by the smaller power plants on the island. By 9:53 p.m., one of the PEDC units returned online followed by another PEDC unit by 11:22 p.m.

The third PEDC unit was synchronized back to the grid last March 2.

Short-term solutions by the system operator, such as using 10-percent headroom of the large coal plants as contingency reserve, are currently in place.

Long-term solutions are in the pipeline, such as the energization of several renewable and conventional power plants and the completion of transmission projects to support the power generation projects and the growth of the load centers.