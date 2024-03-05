DFA urged to file diplomatic protest after reported ‘intrusion’ of two Chinese vessels in Benham Rise

A senior lawmaker urged the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to initiate a diplomatic protest against the documented appearance of two Chinese research vessels in Benham Rise or the Philippine Rise.

Expressing concern over the intrusion of Chinese survey ships into the Philippine Rise, which falls within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez emphasized the importance of consistently protesting such transgressions.

“The government should lodge a protest with Beijing every time they trespass on our territory, whether in Benham Rise or the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

Rodriguez pointed out China’s evident interest in surveying the underwater Philippine Rise due to its rich marine and mineral resources.

“It seems they want to get ahead in surveying and exploring the ocean’s wealth and seabed there,” said Rodriguez.

Larger than Luzon, the Benham Rise is believed to be rich in mineral and natural gas deposits. It is also an important fishing ground for Filipinos and a marine biodiversity hotspot.

The government designated the area as a “protected food supply exclusive zone” in May 2017.

Rodriguez, a consistent critic of Chinese harassment and bullying in the West Philippine Sea, appealed to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to address Chinese intrusions both in the west and east of the Philippines with the support of the country’s allies.

He commended the President for telling the Australian parliament over the weekend that Beijing’s recent actions in the West Philippine Sea, like the deployment of Navy boats, were “worrisome.”

The President is back in Australia for the Australia-Asean summit upon the invitation of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

American maritime security analyst and former US Air Force official Ray Powell reported the presence of the two Chinese research ships in Benham Rise.

“As of 1 March they are loitering east of Luzon in the NE [northeast] corner of Benham [Philippine] Rise,” Powell said.

The two vessels were identified as Haiyang Dizhi Liuhao and Haiyang Dizhi Liuhao.

On Sunday, the Philippine Navy reported that the two ships had left the area but it would still conduct a verification flight.

During the Duterte administration, a Chinese research vessel, Jia Geng, intruded into the Philippine Rise at least twice.

Deep concern

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez expressed deep concern Monday over the reported presence of Chinese vessels “loitering” and conducting research activities within the Philippine Rise.

Romualdez declared that the Philippine Rise is an integral part of the nation’s territory and emphasized that any unauthorized presence or activities by foreign vessels in the area undermine the country’s sovereign rights.

“The Philippines will not compromise its territorial integrity or allow any encroachment upon its sovereign rights. Philippine Rise is unquestionably within our EZZ, and we will assert our authority to safeguard our maritime domain,” Romualdez said.

“The Philippine Rise is a vital marine resource rich in biodiversity and potential for scientific research, as well as economic opportunities for our country. We must protect and harness its full potential for the benefit of the Filipino people,” the Speaker added.

Addressing the issue of Chinese vessels conducting research activities in the Philippine Rise without proper authorization, Romualdez emphasized the need for transparency and adherence to international laws and protocols.

“We call on all nations to respect the rights of coastal states, uphold the principles of international law, and refrain from any activities that undermine regional stability and maritime security,” he stressed.

He also expressed his confidence in the Philippine government’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s interests and ensuring the rule of law in the region.

Romualdez also reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and protecting its sovereign rights in the face of any unauthorized activities by foreign vessels within its EZZ.

“The Philippines will not back down or yield an inch of its territory. We will continue to assert our rights over the Philippine Rise and any other maritime areas that belong to us under international law,” said Romualdez.

PCG deploys BRP Gabriela Silang for Batanes, Benham Rise patrols

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed its offshore patrol vessel, the BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-831), for a two-week mission to Batanes and Benham Rise starting Monday.

PCG spokesperson, Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, said the ship would patrol the vicinity waters to conduct maritime domain awareness, intensify Coast Guard presence in Northern Luzon, and monitor local fishermen.

He added that this order came directly from PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan.

Aside from this, the BRP Gabriela Silang will also look for the reported Chinese research vessels in Benham Rise.

“We will also check the reported Chinese research vessels in Benham Rise,” Balilo said.

He added that air assets of the Coast Guard Aviation Force are on standby for possible augmentation, specifically in performing aerial surveillance.

A maritime air patrol flown by a C-295 aircraft of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) over Northern Luzon last February 24 did not reveal any sightings of intruding vessels.

“Executing the mission with a C-295 aircraft, the PAF covered key areas, including Itbayat, Sabtang, and Babuyan Islands. No significant activities or sightings were reported during the monitoring of these areas,” PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said in a statement.

The patrol was done in support of the Northern Luzon Command’s maritime air patrol operations in its area of jurisdiction, she added.

They’re gone?

In a related development, a Philippine Navy (PN) official reported Monday that Chinese research vessels earlier spotted in Benham Rise have already left the country’s maritime territory as of Sunday.

In a radio broadcast interview, PN spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad said that these ships as of Sunday morning were 800 nautical miles east of Casiguran, Aurora.

And based on their tracking, the Chinese research vessels, which left Guangzhou on February 26 were on track headed for the “southeast portion of the Pacific Ocean.”

Trinidad said there was no deviation from this track and this is why the Chinese ships were already out of the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

Earlier reports said the ships were spotted in the northeast portion of Benham Rise.

Also, Trinidad said the public has nothing to worry about as they were able to track the ships.

And under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, all ships can pass through other countries’ waters under the concept of freedom of navigation.