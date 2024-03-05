Despite yields’ spike, BTr fully awards ₱15B in T-bills

THE national government successfully raised its full programmed amount from the tender of Treasury bills (T-bills) even with the slight increase in auction yields for the eleventh straight week.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Monday made a full award of its P15-billion programmed auction of three-tenor T-bills.

According to the Treasury, the auction was 2.5 times oversubscribed, attracting P36.9 billion in total tenders. This prompted the Auction Committee to “raise the full program of P15 billion for the auction” the Treasury said in a statement on Monday after the auction.

Auction results showed that the 364-day T-bills received the most bids with a total offer of P14.160 billion followed by the 182-day T-bills at P13.310 billion total bids. The 91-day T-bills fetched a total offer of P9.428 billion from investors.

The average rate for the 91-day T-bills settled at 5.778 percent with a range of 5.750 percent to 5.799 percent.

The 182-day T-bills saw its yield averaging at 5.995 percent. The government security rates were between 5.989 percent and 6.000 percent.

Investors’ average rate for the 364-day T-bills, meanwhile, was at 6.100 percent with a yield range of 6.089 percent to 6.125 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort noted that the T-bills’ average auction yields were “mostly slightly higher” a day before the latest local inflation data that is expected to slightly pick up due to easing high base/denominator effects.

Ricafort explained that T-bills auction yield increased “after the continued slight week-on-week increase in most of the comparable short-term PHP BVAL yields after the latest new record highs [retail treasury bonds] RTBs issuance at P584.86 billion.”

The RCBC executive added the increase is an “offsetting positive factor that could lead to more peso funds/supply/liquidity into the financial system and could support demand for government securities and other investments.”

The Treasury aims to raise as much as P60 billion in March from the sale of T-bills. It is also targeting to raise P180 billion in March from the combined sale of T-bills and Treasury bonds (T-bonds).

The national government plans to borrow a total of P1.853 trillion from the domestic market through the sale of T-bills and T-bonds.

The Treasury will tender a total of P51.050 billion worth of T-bills and P1.802 trillion worth of T-bonds this year.

Based on state budget documents, the national government aims to borrow a total of P2.46 trillion, P253 billion higher than the P2.207 trillion gross borrowing plan in 2022.