Decathlon opens new store in Cebu

Global sports retail brand Decathlon said it opened a new store in Cebu City, its first store outside Mega Manila.

The French sports brand said the store, a 3,000 sqm sports retail zone located at SM City Cebu, is its 10th store in the Philippines. This is also Decathlon’s 6th store in partnership with SM.

Hans Iff, President of Decathlon Philippines, described Cebu as the “perfect starting line” for the sports retail brand outside Mega Manila, recognizing the city’s “active” residents and the combination of urban playgrounds and nature destinations.

“We are excited to launch not only a new store, but a key milestone for us in making sports accessible to more and more Filipinos,” Iff said in a statement.

“In Decathlon we always go where the sport lovers are, and Cebu is the perfect starting line for us, with its blend of urban playgrounds and nature destinations, and of course its active and dynamic residents. We look forward to welcoming all sport lovers and sparking the wonders of sport within each one.”

For her part, Hathaipat Theintangpiriya, store leader for Cebu and city leader for Visayas and Mindanao, said the brand wants to go beyond targeting the city’s existing sports enthusiasts as it aims to offer the brand’s wide range of products for over 70 sports in its Cebu store.

“We are happy to be in Cebu, a home for outdoor, water, and multisport activities, and a popular local and international tourist hub. Our goal is to be where the sport passionates are, but we also recognize that we are so much more than sport—we exist to unlock the love of sport in everyone,” she said.

“We look forward to having everyone discover our best-value sports products at an accessible price, and welcome everyone in SM City Cebu.”

Theintangpiriya said Decathlon will continue to grow in the Visayas region as more stores are expected to rise within the region in the coming years.

Based on its website, Decathlon has several stores categorized into different levels: experience, city and connect stores.

Its experience stores are its “main branches” in the Philippines. These branches include Decathlon Alabang, Decathlon Masinag and Decathlon Pasig.

The sports retail brand also has city stores which are “spread thorugh our partner malls.” These are Decathlon North Edsa, Decathlon Fairview, Decathlon Pasay and Decathlon Clark.

The brand’s sole Connect store in the country is Decathlon Ermita.

Decathlon’s wide array of products cover different types of sports such as racket sports, outdoor sports, running, water sports, cycling, fitness sports and team sports.

Image credits: Facebook page of Decathlon Philippines






