Comelec: SC best arbiter of synchronized plebiscite

THE Commission on Elections on Monday called on parties who oppose the synchronized conduct of a plebiscite on the proposed charter change with the 2025 polls, to raise the matter before the Supreme Court.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex C. Laudiangco said this will finally settle the issue of constitutionality of the said scenario.

“As with any other situation, any person may question such acts before the Supreme Court,” Laudiangco said in a statement.

The poll official issued the pronouncement when sought for comment on the view of veteran election lawyer Romulo B. Macalintal that it is unconstitutional to schedule the plebiscite to change the 1987 Constitution with the 2025 National and Local Elections (NLE).

Macalintal cited the SC ruling on the consolidated cases of Gonzales v. Comelec and Philconsa v. Comelec, where the High Court declared Republic Act (RA) 4913, which amended the 1935 Constitution, as unconstitutional.

“Majority of the justices of the SC said that the law was unconstitutional because in deciding amendatory proposals, the people must be free from consideration of extraneous matters, such as the choice of (elective) national and local officials,” Macalintal said. Full text of Macalintal’s position in Op-Ed, page A17.

No less than Comelec Chairman George M. Garcia aired the same position last month.

However, despite the chairman’s remark, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said they are still studying the possibility of a synchronized plebiscite and 2025 NLE since it will help the government save P13 billion.

Comelec said it will follow the decision of the Congress, sitting as a Constitutional Assembly, when the plebiscite will be held.