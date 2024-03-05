After a year, BIR wins tax evasion case at DOJ

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced it won a case it filed last year before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the corporate officers and accountant of Buildforce Trading Inc. (BTI).

The criminal case was made by the BIR under its enforcement program “Run After Fake Transactions,” or “Raft” program “to curb tax leakages and increase the government’s revenue collections,” a statement issued by the tax collector read.

The bureau filed the case against the corporation in March last year following a December 2022 raid at a condominium unit in Quezon City.

BTI, along with three other corporations all owned by Filipinos, were accused by the BIR of engaging in fake transactions, a practice that the agency said costs the government at least P25.5 billion in lost revenues (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/03/17/bir-files-tax-evasion-case-vs-ghost-companies-in-fake-transactions/).

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. earlier said that the modus involves registered companies issuing receipts to another company for a non-existent product or service in order for the latter to avail of tax deductions.

The national government’s possible losses due to this malpractice could reach about P100 billion, according to Lumagui.

“Just this February, we won criminal cases before the DOJ against the ‘ghost receipts’ syndicate. [In] the first day of March, we won another criminal case against the syndicate. This syndicate ends now. The culture of using ‘ghost receipts’ ends now,” the BIR chief was quoted in a statement as saying.

Criminal cases

ACCORDING to the BIR, it also filed criminal cases against BTI executives before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) and Metropolitan Trial Court (MTC) of Quezon City.

According to the DOJ, BTI will be charged before the Quezon City RTC with one count each of attempt to evade or defeat tax and willful failure to supply correct and accurate information in Income Tax Return and four counts of willful failure to supply correct and accurate information in Quarterly VAT Returns against the corporation and its 2 corporate officers.

Meanwhile, one count of making false entries, records or reports was filed before the MTC against the public accountant. The charge of attempt to evade and defeat tax against the accountant, however, was dismissed.

The cases stemmed from the investigation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), which revealed that BTI produced fictitious receipts and invoices.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla welcomed the filing of charges against BTI and assured the public that the crackdown against tax evading firms will continue with the filing of more cases.

“We cannot simply tolerate tax evaders. The filing of cases is a welcome development in our fight against tax evasion. More cases are expected to be filed in the coming days,” Remulla said.

Other cases

THE panel of prosecutors recommended further investigation against the ghost/fly-by-night corporations and their buyer companies claiming false purchases and expenses using fictitious BIR sales invoice receipts for possible violations of the other penal laws under the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) of 1997, as amended and of the Revised Penal Code and other penal laws.

Seven criminal cases were filed before the Courts for violations of Sections 254 (Attempt to Evade or Defeat Tax) and 255 (Failure to File Return, Supply Correct and Accurate Information, Pay Tax Withhold and Remit Tax and Refund Excess Taxes Withheld on Compensation) in relation to Sections 253(d) and 256 (Penal Liability of Corporations) and violation of Section 257(A)(2) (Making False Report in the Audited Financial Statements) of the NIRC (as amended).

The BIR has turned to the courts in the implementation of its Raft program. It has filed 14 criminal cases against corporate officers and accountants of Decarich Supertrade Inc. and Redington Corp. for selling “ghost” receipts (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/16/bir-files-criminal-cases-vs-ghosts/).

Currently, the BIR has filed criminal cases against three corporations while still awaiting the DOJ’s decision for the case of Crazykitchen Foodtrade Corp.

According to the BIR, the government is losing an estimated P17.63 billion in total tax deficiency income tax and P7.91 billion in total tax deficiency value-added tax for taxable years 2019 to 2021, inclusive of surcharges and interests, due to these companies’ alleged fraudulent tax schemes.