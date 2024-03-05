AFP joins this year’s National Women’s Month Celebration

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) joined this year’s National Women’s Month Celebration with a simultaneous flag-raising and kick-off ceremony at its headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Monday.

“Over the course of time, the AFP has been a strong supporter of gender and equality, as proven in the pursuit and execution of the AFP Gender and Development. Further, the AFP has made concrete actions in implementing gender-responsiveness policies to address inequality,” AFP vice chief of staff Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura said.

AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said that a series of activities was prepared in line with this year’s theme, “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patutunayan.”

An exhibit dubbed as, “HERStory of Women, Peace, and Security in the AFP” was also launched that will showcase milestones in women empowerment and gender equality programs in the military.

A fun run advocating for welfare, equity, and efficiency through Gender and Development (GAD) is also set for March 23, while a Senior Leader’s Forum on GAD shall give a platform for the closing ceremony of the month-long celebration on April 2.