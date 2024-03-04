Top features of vivo Y27s for smooth, enjoyable gameplay

Gaming has become a popular recreational activity embraced by many. Casual gamers can be seen anywhere, enjoying gaming experiences across various platforms and devices, especially in the Philippine setting.

When looking for smartphones for gaming purposes, several factors come into play. While high performance is important, cost-effectiveness is also a crucial aspect to consider. A smartphone’s suitability for gaming depends on its processing power, graphics capabilities, display quality, and storage capacity.

The newly upgraded vivo Y27s is tailored to meet the demands of casual gamers. Boasting an expanded storage capacity, the Y27s now offers an impressive 256GB, doubling its previous 128GB capacity. This upgrade ensures ample space for storing large game files without compromising performance.

A smooth sailing gaming experience is possible with the key features of the upgraded vivo Y27s:

44W Flash Charge. Dealing with multiple charging cycles can be a hassle for gamers. The 44W Flash Charge technology extends the device’s battery life but also ensures convenient charging experiences for gamers.

8GB+8GB RAM and 256GB ROM. The 8GB RAM and up to 8GB extended RAM enables multiple applications switching seamlessly without disruptions. The vivo Y27s' 256GB ROM is expandable up to 1TB through a micro SD card, allowing users to download large gaming applications without constraints.

RAM Booster. This feature enhances the device's memory management, providing more space and enabling smoother, quicker app-switching. It is particularly beneficial for gamers who often switch between their game and other apps.

5000mAh Battery. It's an all-day play for gamers with its robust 5000 mAh battery capacity. Extended hours of gameplay and usage throughout the day are guaranteed.

Ultra Game Mode. It maximizes gameplay to its fullest potential. It has been visually enhanced to give users a fuller sensory gaming experience. A dynamic dashboard displays performance parameters, including CPU, GPU, gaming time, and remaining battery power.

Multi Turbo 5.5. It is a series of boosters for software and hardware that stop phones from freezing and keep things moving even when the system is under heavy load. It optimizes core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag in games.

Experience the exceptional features of vivo Y27s. It is designed to upgrade the gameplay for casual gamers seeking quality performance with its specifications.

Get your vivo Y27s (8GB + 256GB) now at vivo concept stores and kiosks nationwide or at leading e-commerce platforms like Shopee, TikTok, and Lazada for only Php 9,999.