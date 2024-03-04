Terra Solar keen on forging ties with foreign investors

Terra Solar Philippines Inc. is on the lookout for international investors that will help finance its solar farm in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan which will consist of 3,500 megawatts (MW) of solar panels and 4,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of battery storage.

“Right now, SPNEC [SP New Energy Corp.] owns 100 percent of Terra Solar. We will have to get new investors into Terra Solar to help us in financing the total project. The estimate cost was P200 billion to implement that project in full.

Nothing definitive. we’re just in the process of talking to potential investors. Most likely foreign investors, [which will acquire] up to a 40-percent equity stake into Terra Solar,” SPNEC Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan said they have organized a team dedicated to the execution of the project and ensure its timely completion. “We intend to meet our targets, which is our commitment to the government to energize this by 2026.”

SPNEC announced in January that work has begun on clearing the site, ahead of the construction of the project’s interconnection facilities with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and the installation of over 5 million solar panels to meet its construction timeline.

“We have the transmission facilities. I think that’s been agreed with NGCP. So, we have to acquire the land that’s about 15 kilometers from the site. Then, the supply chain is something we are concerned about. I think not so much on the solar panels. The pricing appears to be less declined.

But we are feeling that the batteries could be problematic. So, we have to face that issue sooner rather than later. As we get more involved in the project, we are getting to see the complexities flow from the execution of the project on this scale,” said Pangilinan.

The company has secured over 3,000 hectares for its projects, primarily in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan, most of which have already been converted to industrial use.

SPNEC is now controlled by the MVP Group, through MGen Renewable Energy Inc. (MGreen), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) after a series of acquisitions. MGreen recently raised its stake in the company to 55.96 percent from 50.53 percent previously after acquiring 2.17 billion shares of SPNEC from Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings, Inc. for P2.50 billion, representing 4.34 percent. Prior to this, MGreen invested P15.9 billion for 15.7 billion common shares of SPNEC as well as 19.4 billion preferred shares.

Meanwhile, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has set aside P40 billion in capital expenditure (capex) this year, higher than the P30 billion capex spent in 2023.

The utility firm has budgeted over P20 billion for its distribution and P4 billion for its generation business. It will also allot funds for its retail electricity supply and other systems.

“That’s about close to P40 billion,” said Meralco CFO Betty Siy-Yap.

Meralco said its capex for 2024 will come from internally generated funds and possibly bank loans.

“We continue to explore borrowings on top of our internally generated funds.For distribution utilities, the tariff should take care of it although there’s a time between billed and when we’re able to collect from our customers. For new projects, these will be under project finance agreements,” said Yap.

Last year, Meralco spent P20.2 billion for network capex that covered new connections, asset renewals, and load growth projects, as well as pole relocation works to support various government infrastructure projects.

The remaining P10 billion was spent for 334 telecom towers transferred to Miescor Infrastructure Development Corp. under a sale and leaseback arrangement and additional 36 build-to-suit telecom towers; completion of Phase 1 and the ongoing construction of Phase 2 of the Baras solar power by PH Renewables Inc., a joint venture between MGen and Mit-Renewables Philippine Corp.; and continued facilities build-out of Radius Telecoms Inc.