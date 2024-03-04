Sulu college graduates, interns receive cash aid from BARMM

DAVAO CITY—College graduates and those currently pursuing their bachelor’s degrees in Sulu were the recent recipients of cash aid from the Bangsamoro government’s Ministry of Labor and Employment (MOLE).

A total of 114 regular beneficiaries received a combined amount of P10,428 as stipend for the months of September and October last year, while 100 other beneficiaries received P5,214 under the Ministry’s Bangsamoro Government Internship Program (BGIP) special program of the office of former Member of the Parliament (MP) Sahie Udjah.

The assistance was given on February 26 in the capital town of Jolo.

The cash assistance program was facilitated by the BGIP and the Overseas Bangsamoro Workers (OBW) Educational Cash Assistance Program (Ecap) “to address pressing social and economic challenges in the Bangsamoro region.”

MOLE Administrative Assistant IV Gary A. Alix expressed gratitude to Bangsamoro leaders for making available the funds for the students and the recent graduates.

“On behalf of our Minister, Datu Muslimin Sema, and the Bangsamoro Director-General, led by Datu Surap Abutasil Jr., this would not have been possible without our Chief Minister’s visionary leadership, which has enabled us to establish such programs,” Alix said.

Aside from the college beneficiaries, the MOLE and the OBW gave 50 OBW dependents P20,000 each under the OBW Ecap.

The BGIP facilitates gainful employment for fresh college graduates and equip them with the necessary skills and experience for their job search endeavors.

“We are grateful for the job experience opportunity provided by MOLE within six months. This has been a great help, as it allows us to gain valuable experience that can be beneficial when applying for jobs,” said Adzmar Halik, one of the BGIP beneficiaries.

The OBW Ecap also supports Bangsamoro college students.