Solon backs Philhealth hike for cancer patients

THE office of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said last Sunday the lawmaker backed the decision of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to increase from P100,000 to P1.4 million the “Z benefit package” for breast cancer patients, while reiterating his call to further expand other benefit packages and services to include early detection of cancer.

Romualdez emphasized the importance of expanding benefits and services, particularly early cancer detection, to improve accessibility to cancer care and address various diseases, as he highlighted the rising incidence of breast cancer in the Philippines.

“We applaud PhilHealth for its substantial increase in support for breast cancer patients, marking a significant stride towards advancing healthcare,” the Speaker said. “Expanding other benefits and services, particularly in early cancer detection for timely interventions, is essential to ultimately enhance accessibility to cancer care and for addressing other diseases.”

The House chief also emphasized the significance of early detection in improving cancer survival rates and urged PhilHealth to further expand its benefit package and services to include comprehensive cancer screening programs.

“While increasing the benefit package for breast cancer patients is a commendable step, we must not overlook the importance of early detection in saving lives. I encourage PhilHealth to consider expanding the package to cover the cost of cancer screenings, enabling early detection and intervention,” Romualdez said. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the Philippines, with a rising incidence rate in recent years. Romualdez highlighted the need for comprehensive support, including financial assistance and quality healthcare services, to effectively combat the disease.

In alignment with the Speaker’s vision, PhilHealth also increased all benefit packages by 30 percent, reflecting a commitment to accessible and affordable healthcare, the statement read.

Last month, Romualdez directed the House Committee on Health to conduct a thorough review of the PhilHealth Charter, aiming to expand patients’ benefits, particularly in early cancer detection.

This directive seeks to enhance healthcare coverage comprehensively for Filipino patients, emphasizing the necessity for more inclusive services.

The Speaker’s directive targets increasing benefits to cover at least 50 percent of costs in private hospital wards and providing free examinations for early detection of diseases like cancer.

Preventive measures include critical diagnostic exams such as x-rays for lung cancer, mammography for breast cancer, and the HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer.

The Speaker emphasized the need for PhilHealth to function similarly to a health maintenance organization, or HMO, redirecting resources towards safeguarding public health rather than investing in commercial banks and bonds.

During the ensuing hearing of the House Committee on Health, PhilHealth officials pledged to adhere to the Speaker’s directive to improve their services and the benefits provided to members.

In addition to augmenting the benefits for cancer patients, Ledesma noted that PhilHealth also improved other patient benefit packages. For instance, high-risk pneumonia saw an increase from P32,000 to P90,100, marking a 182-percent rise. Acute stroke ischemia rose from P28,000 to P76,000, reflecting a 171-percent increase, while acute stroke hemorrhagic increased from P30,000 to P80,000, a jump of 111 percent.

During the hearing, Philhealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. noted that the Z Benefit Package for colon and rectal cancers has been recently enhanced, enabling patients with metachronous colorectal tumors to access the package for both colon and rectal cancer treatments.

Ledesma said that PhilHealth has revised its policy on select orthopedic implants, allowing beneficiaries to utilize a maximum of two “Z benefit packages,” regardless of laterality, for procedures performed on different dates or on the same day within the same confinement period.

The package rate for select orthopedic implants has been increased to address rising costs and reduce surgery delays, Ledesma added.