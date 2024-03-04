Smartwatch for runners levels up

GARMIN announced the launch of its Forerunner® 165 Series—an affordable and easy-to-use GPS running smartwatch that helps athletes of all skill levels meet their goals with personalized adaptive training plans plus popular health and fitness metrics, all on a bright AMOLED display.

Available in two models, Forerunner 165 and Forerunner 165 Music, the latest additions to Garmin’s pace-setting lineup of running smartwatches boast easy-to-read full-color displays, responsive touchscreens and a traditional 5-button design.

With fast and easy access to everyday health features, advanced training metrics, recovery insights, smart notifications and more, runners can track their progress without sacrificing battery life—both models get up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 19 hours in GPS mode.

“Whether you’re looking to complete your first 5K or set a new PR, the Forerunner 165 Series is here to help you through every step of your running journey,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales.

“With personalized training plans, advanced running, and recovery metrics, and 24/7 wellness monitoring, these user-friendly smartwatches include impressive tools to help you cross the finish line,” Bartel added.

The AMOLED Display allows athletes to view training stats, recovery insights, smart notifications and more on a vibrant, 1.2-inch display.

The other features include Race Adaptive Training Plans, Wrist-Based Running Power and Dynamics, Training Effect, Courses, Additional Activity Profiles and Workouts, Morning Report, Pulse Ox, Sleep Monitoring and Sleep Score, Nap Detection, Music Storage, Audio Prompts and Garmin Pay Contactless Payments.