Sen. Go advocates for enhanced fire prevention measures as he gives support to victims in Cebu

SENATOR Christopher “Bong” Go emphasized the critical need for improved fire prevention strategies, especially as the country observes Fire Prevention Month this March. On Thursday, February 29, Go has mobilized his Malasakit Team to assist fire victims in Cebu City recover and rebuild.

The relief activity was held at the National Housing Authority’s Office, where 31 fire victims received snacks, grocery packs, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball.

“Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Sabi ko nga sa inyo noon, ang gamit ay nabibili. Ang pera ay kikitain, subalit ‘yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever,” said Go in a video message.

“Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Ang importante po magtulungan tayo, sino pa ba ang magtutulungan kung ‘di tayo lang po kapwa natin Pilipino. Kaya po nandirito kami ngayon para tulungan kayong lahat mga kababayan ko, sa abot ng aming makakaya,” he added.

The senator’s office also partnered with the National Housing Authority (NHA) so that qualified fire victims may benefit from the Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), which Go continues to support to help disaster-stricken communities rebuild their homes.

“Itong programang EHAP, [nasimulan] panahon pa ni dating Presidente (Rodrigo) Duterte. Isa ako sa nagsulong nito noon. Ngayon, ito ay aking sinusuportahan para maipagpatuloy, para may maibili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa ang mga nasunugan,” Go explained in a video message.

Acknowledging the unpredictable nature of such emergencies, Go, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, assured the public that Malasakit Centers are ready to offer aid to cover medical expenses, ensuring that victims of fire incidents have access to the care they need without the burden of additional financial stress.

In Cebu City, residents may visit Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), Cebu City Medical Center, and St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital. There are also Malasakit Centers at Eversley Childs Sanitarium and General Hospital in Mandaue City, Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City, Lapu-Lapu City District Hospital, and Cebu Provincial Hospital in Carcar City.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which already established 159 operational centers and helped around ten million indigent patients, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

In addition to the Malasakit Centers, Senator Go highlighted that he advocated for 21 Super Health Centers in the province, which offer primary care services and free consultations, among other health services.

Go then highlighted RA 11959, known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a legislative measure for which he is the principal sponsor and one of the co-authors in the Senate. The new law aims to establish Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to make specialized medical services accessible in all regions.

Inside VSMMC are three specialty centers: cardiovascular care, neonatal care, and trauma care. There will be other specialty centers set to be established inside the hospital, such as renal care and transplant center, lung care, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, infectious disease, and tropical medicine, among others.

Furthermore, to enhance public services in the city, Go supported the rehabilitation and expansion of a multipurpose building in Brgy. Duljo Fatima is constructing a new multipurpose building in Bahay Silangan and acquiring a mini dump truck.

He also supported other projects in the province, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barili, Cordova, Ginatilan, Pilar, Tabogon and Talisay City; improvement of existing roads in Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Asturias, Balamban, Boljoon, Borbon, Carmen, Madrilejos, Malabuyoc, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Pinamungajan, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Carcar City and Naga City; improvement of flood mitigation structures in Catmon and Tuburan; installation of street lights in Asturias, Compostela, and Daanbantayan; and acquisition of ambulance units for Madridejos and Naga City.