Romualdez vows expediting scholarship for WPS fishers’ children

THE leadership of the House of Representatives on Sunday vowed to expedite the granting of scholarships to over 1,000 children of the more than 600 Palawan fishermen affected by the West Philippine Sea (WPS) issues.

The leaders of over 600 fishermen in Aborlan, Palawan, went to the ACT-CIS office in Puerto Princesa City to seek help and convey their problems in the West Philippine.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez happened to visit Palawan last Friday to inaugurate his office in Puerto Princesa, so House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin T. Tulfo, together with fellow ACT-CIS Party list Rep. Edvic G. Yap, took the opportunity to raise the fishermen’s issues.

Romualdez is also the caretaker of the third district of Palawan, following the passing of Rep. Edward S. Hagedorn.

The fishermen reported to the Speaker that their livelihoods in the area are already affected by larger Chinese boats that continue to impact their livelihoods.

Among their requests was assistance for their children’s education. They also pleaded for help in having their own ice plant and gas station in the area for the fishermen’s needs.

The fishermen also requested livelihood opportunities.

“Let’s do it straightforwardly; let’s gather all the lists of students, and let’s grant them scholarships. It’s that simple. If you’re facing challenges in education, let’s go with scholarships straight away,” the Speaker promptly responded to the fishermen.

The Speaker also said he would consult with Rep. Jose C. Alvarez of the second district of Palawan to provide larger boats for the fishermen. He also said he would expedite the establishment of an ice plant and gas station in Aborlan.

“Then, one fuel storage facility there in Aborlan. Let’s talk to Mr. Ramon Ang to set up a fuel storage facility. And let’s fix the larger boats,” Romualdez added.

Romualdez also assured the fishermen of the provision of alternative livelihoods for their families, such as food processing facilities.

“We will help with your livelihood,” the Speaker said.