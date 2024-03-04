PHL must cut poverty rates before pursuing UMIC dream

BEFORE fulfilling its dream of reaching Upper Middle Income Country (UMIC) status, the Philippines must first significantly bring down poverty, according to the French Development Agency (AFD).

A report written by AFD Country Risk Economist Benoît Jonveaux said poverty in the Philippines remains high, especially when using UMIC standards.

The World Bank said UMIC poverty lines are higher at $6.85 per day compared to lower-middle-income countries (LMICs) at $3.65 per day.

“The Philippines has significantly lagged behind its Asean neighbors, as a result of the relatively weaker growth since the mid-1960s. In 1965, per capita GDP in purchasing power parity [PPP] terms in the Philippines was among the highest in the region,” the report stated.

Jonveaux explained that while the country’s poverty rate improved to 16.7 percent in 2019 from 26.3 percent in 2010, this was based on national thresholds.

Using the World Bank threshold for LMICs, poverty rate in the country was still at 18.3 percent in 2019 but was still lower than the 35.3 percent in 2010.

The report said the country’s poverty rate remains higher than its Asean neighbors such as Vietnam, with a poverty rate of 5.3 percent and Thailand at 1 percent.

“The poverty rate at the thresholds defined for UMICs [upper-middle-income countries, a status that the country should reach between 2025 and 2027] still stood at 52 percent of the population in 2022,” the report stated.

Apart from poverty, the AFD report cited the country’s slow progress in the Human Development Index (HDI).

Between 1995 and 2020, the report said the country’s HDI score only improved 17 percent compared to 31 percent in Vietnam, 28 percent in Indonesia, and 25 percent in Thailand.

“The progress in other socioeconomic indicators is also either slightly below comparable Asean countries, or has improved at a slower pace,” the report stated.

In order to catch up with its neighbors and attain its goals, the Philippines needs to post “a more sustained growth rate.” However, AFD noted, the country faces significant structural barriers.

Many of these barriers, AFD said, were identified by other institutions. These include informality, access to financing and the relatively low productivity of workers since jobs are concentrated in low value-added sectors.

The list includes the high cost of electricity since the price per kWh is the highest in the Asean region after Singapore; as well as the quality of infrastructure and connectivity between the islands of the archipelago.

The AFD noted the Philippines suffers from poor progress in addressing corruption and improving government effectiveness as seen in the country’s performance in the World Bank’s governance indicators.

In terms of competitiveness, AFD said the country lags behind its Asean neighbors. Based on the World Economic Forum, the country was lagging behind in terms of institutional quality, infrastructure, and the competitive environment.

“The successive crises between 1960 and 1997 held back the country’s industrial development: while the sector accounted for over 40 percent of GDP in the early 1980s [one of the highest levels in Southeast Asia], this level has decreased continuously since,” the report stated.

“In 2022, it only accounted for just under 30 percent of GDP, the lowest level among comparable Asean economies,” it added.

Meanwhile, addressing climate change can also help the country prevent more Filipinos from falling into or back into poverty.

The AFD report said climate change affects the poorest Filipinos more. Citing data from the World Bank, the report stated that a million Filipinos become poor due to climate change-related events every year.

Further, a third of the population in provinces on the eastern side of the country, AFD stated, is at risk of falling below the poverty line due to the impact of typhoons.

AFD also lamented that an average of 0.63 percent of GDP a year since 2013 was spent for post-natural disaster reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“These resources could have been used for other development expenditure and financing them has increased the public debt,” AFD said.

AFD said the World Bank’s estimates showed the total cost of climate change could be situated in a median range of between 7.6 percent and 11 percent of GDP by 2050.

This could reach up to 15 percent in the worst-case scenario of regular and more intense typhoons and with the occurrence of extreme events.

This includes the impact of climate change on crop yields. The World Bank said climate change could reduce yields by up to 5.5 percent in 2040.