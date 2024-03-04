PHL hails WTO role in seeking more convergence despite agri impasse

AFTER five days of negotiations at the 13th Ministerial Conference, Manila underscored the importance of the World Trade Organization (WTO) despite unresolved issues in areas such as agriculture, dispute settlement reform and fisheries subsidies.

“Given the different levels of development of the now 166 WTO Members, finding convergence on sensitive and important issues is expected to be challenging,” Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual was quoted in a statement the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issued last Sunday.

While there remains a lot of work to be done in agriculture, dispute settlement reform and fisheries subsidies, the Philippines’s trade chief said the Ministerial Conference was still able to deliver on key outcomes such as the extension of moratorium on the imposition of customs duties on electronic transmission, finalization of the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement, the entry into force of Service Domestic Regulations Agreement and the accession of Timor Leste and Comoros as new WTO members.

Pascual also recognized the “good progress” in the negotiation of fisheries subsidies. The Philippines was the 70th Member to deposit its instrument of acceptance of the WTO agreement on fisheries subsidies, an accord meant to safeguard the world’s depleting fish stocks and curb harmful subsidies.

For such Agreement to enter into force, two-thirds of 110 of WTO members must formally accept the Protocol of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies by depositing an “instrument of acceptance” with the intergovernmental organization.

Despite the conference concluding with unresolved issues, Pascual said, the WTO remains the “core” of the multilateral trading system.

He also highlighted that “multilateralism remains relevant in this complex environment,” adding that “what is important is that we are all working towards noble objectives and driven by a strong desire to serve the people.”

According to the DTI, the Ministers adopted the Abu Dhabi Ministerial Declaration which highlights the importance of the “development dimension” in the work of the WTO, recognizing the multilateral trading system’s contribution to achieving the UN 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals.

The declaration also recognized women’s participation in trade, contributing to economic growth and sustainable development.

The ministerial declaration also highlighted the role of services to the global economy, generating more than two-thirds of global economic output and accounts for over half of all jobs.

Meanwhile, on agriculture, WTO said despite the “intense” negotiations during MC13, members were not able to find convergence.

“Divergences remained on public stockholding [PSH] for food security purposes and in respect of timelines, expected outcomes and the scope of the flexibility to be provided to food imports by the most vulnerable countries from export restrictions,” the international trade body said.

For her part, WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said this has been in the works for over two decades.

“At MC12, we couldn’t even agree on a text. Even though there are challenges, for the first time we have a text. We couldn’t finish the work on it here. So let us get back to Geneva and deliver!” she said.