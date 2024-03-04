PHL and Cambodia agree to explore rice supply cooperation, trade, tourism tie-ups

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday said the country is still “exploring” the possibility of signing a new rice supply agreement and a tourism tie up with Cambodia.

Malacañang said the President raised the said matters during the recent bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on the sidelines of the 50th Asean-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia.

Rice stockpile

The Palace noted Marcos wants to build up the country’s rice stockpile to secure local food supply during El Niño, which is expected to last until the second quarter of the year.

“We really need to look back and engage in terms of trade in agriculture, rice specifically. When I visited you in Cambodia last time, that subject that we were talking about. We were preparing for this drought. It’s now happening,” Marcos told Prime Minister Hun Manet.

“We really should look into it. Something that is necessary now. That’s the lesson learned from the pandemic. We really have to be flexible in looking at our suppliers,” he added.

Marcos already requested the Cambodian government last September to ease the terms and conditions for Philippine firms in importing rice from Khmer suppliers.

He pointed out the country still needs to rely on rice imports despite improvements in its local production of the food staple.

During the weekend, the Department of Agriculture (DA) disclosed the country has sufficient rice supply for now with the arrival of 600,000 metric tons of imported rice in the last two months.

Improved connectivity

Both leaders also discussed improving the Philippine-Cambodia air connectivity and improving trade between the two countries.

Hun said there are currently five flights from Cambodia to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia). He wants to have more available flights from Cambodia airports to other Philippine destinations like Cebu.

He is banking on the increased connectivity to increase the number of travellers as well as trade and investment between the two countries.

“I’m very much open to that. We will try to see, when I get back, which regional airports are ready to take international tourists and visitors. And I will be glad if we could increase the volume of exchange…tourism, travellers, and even business,” Marcos said.

They also tackled the issues on improving ease of doing business as well as strengthening defense ties to address mutual security concerns.

Double taxation

With the expected increased trade between Philippines and Cambodia, Marcos said he wants the issue of double taxation to be finally “sorted out.”

“I just wanted to assure you that we have gone through this process with other countries before, especially around Asia. And I’m pretty confident that we’ll find a good solution,” Marcos said.

The country initiated its negotiation for a double taxation agreement with Cambodia in 2018.

The agreement aims to ensure residents of one country receiving income in another contracting state, or vice versa, will not be taxed twice for the same income, property or investment. It also contains provisions on tax relief.