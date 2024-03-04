Philippine Army vows support to PTFoMS

THE Philippine Army has vowed its full support to the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) in its mission to create a safe media environment for all Filipino journalists and bring to justice those behind the violent attacks against the members of the press.

This was the assurance given by Lt. General Roy Galido, Commanding General, Phil. Army (CGPA) to Undersecretary Paul M. Gutierrez, PTFoMS executive director, during the latter’s courtesy call at Army headquarters, Fort Bonifacio on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Also present during the meeting were Atty. Hue Jyro Go, PTFoMS Chief of Staff, Venet Andal, HEA; Col. Joel Malig, G7 PA, and, Col. Louie Dima-ala, Chief, PAO, Phil. Army

