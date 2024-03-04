Petecio, Ladon moves to second round

OLYMPICS silver medalist Nesthy Petecio started her Paris bid on the right track by winning her preliminary bout over the weekend at the start of the first World Olympic Qualifying Tournament at the Maria Piantanida Sports Palace E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

Petecio, 32, unleashed her offensive might in the early going to beat Serbian Andrea Brankovic via referee stoppage contest in first round at 1:02 mark, moving her into the second round of women’s featherweight division.

The Davao del Norte pug, also a former world champion, will be facing Romanian Tokyo Olympian Maria Claudia Nechita on Thursday.

Ladon, on the other hand, entered into the second round of men’s flyweight division with a split decision 4-1 victory over host Federico Emilio Serra of Italy. He will meet Morocco fighter Said Mortaji on Wednesday.

“It was a good start for the team. Rogen and Nesthy performed well as we expected, but it’s still a long road ahead,” Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) Secretary-General Marcus Jarwin Manalo told BusinessMirror through a message.

“There are 602 boxers from 113 countries with the same Olympic dreams, so we really need to focus on every step.”

Risa Pasuit though lost via 0-5 unanimous decision to Venezuelan Krisandy Rio in their women’s lightweight preliminary round.

On Wednesday, Mark Ashley Fajardo will battle Portuguese Albertino Monteiro in the preliminary round of men’s light welterweight bout while Ronald Chavez Jr. will clash against Bruno Fernandes de Barros of Café Verde in super lightweight bout.

A total of 632 boxers — 399 men’s and 233 women — around the world will be vying for 28 Olympics tickets for men and 21 for women in the upcoming Paris Summer Olympic Games scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

The other Filipino boxers aspiring for an Olympic spot are men’s featherweight Carlo Paalam, also a silver medalist in the last Olympics in Tokyo, heavyweight John Marvin, women’s flyweight Aira Villegas, bantamweight Claudine Veloso and middleweight Hergie Bacyadan.

They need to win at least a medal in the world qualifying tournament to get a ticket to the Paris games. Otherwise, they will have to try competing at the last second World Olympic Qualifier in Bangkok, Thailand from May 23 to June 3.

So far, Eumir Felix Marcial, who will be competing for light heavyweight division, has already made it to the Paris games after winning a silver in the continental qualifying competition— 19th Asian Games — in Hangzhou, China last October.