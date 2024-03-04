Meralco engages in dialogue with Climate Change Commission to advance sustainability commitment

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) recently held a dialogue with the Climate Change Commission (CCC) Philippines, underscoring its ongoing commitment to drive sustainability initiatives and bolster the country’s transition towards a greener future.

Seen in the photo (from L-R) are CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Secretary Robert E.A. Borje, Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond B. Ravelo, Meralco Vice President and Head of Facilities and Safety Management Jerry B. Lao, and CCC Executive Assistant Raul Villegas. The meeting took place at Meralco’s headquarters in Pasig City.

“As one of the largest players in the power industry here in the country, we are conscious of the impact of our business on the environment and we are one with the government in mitigating the risk of global warming attributed to carbon emissions and other chemicals produced during power generation and distribution,” Mr. Aperocho said.

During the engagement, Meralco executives also showcased the distribution utility’s electric vehicles and charging stations, along with its digital laboratory—the Powertech Innovation and eXperience Lab (PIXL). These initiatives underscore Meralco’s dedication to leveraging innovative technologies for improved customer service and more sustainable business operations.

Deeply rooted in the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals, Meralco established in 2019 its overarching sustainability agenda, ‘Powering the Good Life’, which is supported by four pillars: Power, Planet, People, and Prosperity.