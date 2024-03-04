Marina, DOST renew partnership in R&D

THE Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) and the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) have renewed their partnership on research and development for the maritime sector.

Marina Administrator Sonia B. Malaluan and DOST-PCIEERD Executive Director Dr. Enrico C. Paringit signed a memorandum of agreement for the renewal of their partnership at the Maritime Science and Technology Forum 2024.

The Marina added that a pre-resolution was also signed by the participants to formalize their commitment in participating in “research and development initiatives that would create a culture of safer people, cleaner environment and energy-efficient ships in the domestic shipping sector.”

Malaluan emphasized the vital role of emerging technology in steering the maritime sector towards a safer, more sustainable, and resilient future.

She said the Marina “will come up with a research and development agenda that is in line with the effective implementation of the Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) 2028.”

The MIDP has a strong emphasis on the development of the “blue economy framework,” which encompasses a wide range of maritime and coastal activities.

The core idea behind the blue economy is stewardship of the ocean, ensuring that the benefits derived from its waters are balanced with efforts to preserve its health.

The MIDP comprises several strategies and specific program components, aiming to enhance policies and regulatory frameworks, promote research and development, and ensure compliance with international conventions and national regulations for marine environmental protection.

This program seeks to establish a sustainable maritime industry, creating green jobs and redoubling efforts to protect the environment.

Under the MIDP 2028, the Philippines aims to cut by half the number of marine pollution related illnesses/cases, solid waste from ships, and liquid waste from ships in the next five years.

Furthermore, the country aims to reduce the percentage of GHG emissions from Philippine flag vessels by 30 percent by 2028.