Marcos to raise ‘key’ global peace issues in Melbourne

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he will be raising “key issues” which affect global peace during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Australia Special Summit this week.

In his departure speech on Sunday, the chief executive said he will present the country’s position on the matter during the Leaders’ Retreat of the Summit.

He will also be participating at the Leaders’ Plenary “where we will take stock of Asean-Australia cooperation and propose ways forward to further bolster relations.”

“This administration continues to ensure that our constructive engagements with Asean, our External Partners, and stakeholders, will best serve our national interest, in as much as we promote the region’s peace, stability, security, and prosperity, for the well-being of the Filipino and all our region,” Marcos said.

He will participate in the Special Summit commemorating the 50 years of Asean-Australia Relations upon the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

While in Melbourne March 4 to 6, 2024, the President noted he will also be discussing the same international security concerns in his keynote speech to the Lowy Institute.

“I will highlight the Philippines’s role as an active participant in world affairs and a contributor to the rules-based regional security architecture,” Marcos said.

He is also scheduled to meet with the Filipino community and business groups in Australia as well as hold bilateral talks with New Zealand on “political, economic, and socio-cultural relations” and with Cambodia on possible rice supply and air connectivity.

Also part of his itinerary is to attend the launching of the Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), Australia’s first, fully automated container terminal.

“The VICT is a subsidiary of the International Container Terminal Services Inc., ICTSI and is a testament to ICTSI leadership as a leading Filipino company in the field of global port management,” Marcos said.