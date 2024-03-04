Manufacturer prices of food, drinks buck Jan downtrend

MANUFACTURER prices overall contracted in January but those of beverages and food continued to increase, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for manufacturing contracted by 1 percent in January 2024. This is the steepest contraction in manufacturing PPI in at least 12 months.

The manufacturer prices for beverages posted an increase of 7.6 percent while the manufacture of food posted a 1.1-percent growth in January 2024.

“Producer Price is the unit price [ex-plant] of a product or commodity as it leaves the establishment of the producer. It includes any indirect tax paid by the producer less any subsidies on the products received by the producer,” PSA explained.

Under food manufactures, the items that posted the highest increase were the processing and preserving of fruits and vegetables which posted a year-on-year growth of 5.9 percent, the highest at least in the last 12 months.

This was followed by the PPI of the manufacture of grain mill products, starches and starch products and manufacture of other food products which both posted growth of 1.3 percent in January 2024.

The processing and preserving of meat also grew 1.2 percent growth in January 2024 while the manufacture of dairy products increased 0.9 percent.

The manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats, meanwhile, had the largest decline of 5.4 percent in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the negative annual growth rate of PPI in January 2024 from a positive growth in the same month in the previous year was primarily due to the decline in the annual growth rate of the PPI for the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products industry division at 1.7 percent in January 2024.

The manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products contributed 38.7 percent to the downtrend in the annual rate of the PPI for manufacturing in January 2024.

Among the 22 industry divisions for manufacturing, manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products has the second highest weight in the computation of PPI.

Of the remaining 19 industry divisions, 13 exhibited annual decreases during the period, while six industry divisions registered annual increases during the month.

PSA explained that the PPI measures the average change over time in the prices of products or commodities.

These commodities are produced by domestic manufactures and sold at factory gate prices to wholesalers and/or other consumers in the domestic market relative to a base period.