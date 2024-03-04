Makati cries foul as Taguig padlocks park, traps staff

TAGUIG personnel padlocked the gate of Makati Park Sunday morning and allegedly trapped Makati employees inside after the Taguig city government issued a closure order on the park for supposedly not having a business permit.

“Taguig is a bully. Inaangkin nila ang hindi sa kanila [They are claiming something that doesn’t belong to them],” the Makati city government said, adding that Taguig is also bending the law in using violence to possess something.

On Sunday, Makati said, the closure order was served at 6:40 a.m.

“The park’s gate was padlocked by men with scarves covering their faces. Several Makati employees remain trapped inside the park. They then proceeded to block all entrances, erected barricades, and deployed some 100 Taguig personnel to surround the perimeter of the park,” Makati said.

Under Taguig’s jurisdiction

Meanwhile, Taguig insisted that the park, a public facility under its jurisdiction, was temporarily closed for operating without the necessary permits from the local government.

“The closure is in line with the LGU’s[local government unit] authority under the Local Government Code, jurisprudence, and local ordinances to regulate any business, trade, or activity within the City of Taguig through issuance of a Mayor’s permit after submission of documents and payment of fees and taxes. Makati Garden and Park has no permits from Taguig City Hall,” Taguig said.

Taguig claimed that the park and garden, which has been effectively closed as a park by Makati and used as garage for its heavy equipment and storage for various objects, is “subject to Taguig’s jurisdiction which has the right to possess and administer the same notwithstanding Makati’s unlawful possession.

“However, Makati asked: “If this were true, then why issue a closure order on a Sunday and serve it on the same day at 6:40am? Why deploy 100 uniformed personnel to serve a closure order on a garage?”

They also questioned the move of Taguig saying, “But Taguig, by insisting that Makati needs to secure a permit for the park, affirms our ownership of the property.”

“This contradicts their earlier statement, but by now, we are accustomed to Taguig’s legal somersaults and twisted logic,” Makati added.

By displaying overwhelming force, Taguig, according to Makati, clearly intends to intimidate.

“But Makati will not be intimidated. We will not yield to a bully. Taguig’s handling of the Makati Park issue, as well as other issues involving the EMBO communities, is childish, arrogant, and reckless,” Makati stressed.

Makati also said that at a time when the national government is working tirelessly to attract foreign investments, Taguig’s actions “can send the wrong signals to potential investors.”

Makati City Hall asked, “How can foreign investors feel secure and protected when a local government in Metro Manila can behave with little regard for the law and the legal process?”

Makati also reiterated its call for the concerned national agencies to censure Taguig for its actions.