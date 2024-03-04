Lady solons to take helm of Congress

IN observance of Women’s Month, lady lawmakers are set to take the helm at the House of Representatives on Monday, March 3.

In accordance with Section 15 (h), Rule IV of the House rules, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romuladez emphasized that this symbolic gesture highlights the House leadership’s commitment to the vital role of women members in lawmaking, nation-building, and society.

The speaker designated the following members to preside over the session successively: Linabelle Ruth Villarica (4th District, Bulacan), Stella Luz Quimbo (2nd District, Marikina City), Maria Rachel Arenas (3rd District, Pangasinan), Anna Marie Villaraza-Suarez (ALONA Partylist), Laarni Lavin Roque (4th District, Bukidnon); Josephine Veronique Lacson-Noel (Malabon City), Mary Mitzi Cajayon-Uy (2nd District, Caloocan City), Marlyn Primicias-Agabas (6th District, Pangasinan), Glona Labadlabad (2nd District, Zamboanga del Norte), and Geraldine Roman (1st District, Bataan).

Bataan 3rd District Rep. Maria Angela S. Garcia will act as House Majority Leader and Bagong Henerasyon (BH) Partylist Rep. Bernadette Herrera will be the House Minority Leader.

“The House leadership champions women empowerment, gender equality, and gender balance. Women have constantly become our guidepost in making critical decisions affecting our families, our communities, and our nation. They are our strong moral pillars,” he said.

The women legislators are expected to lead discussions on pro-women and children bills, as well as the adoption of resolutions.