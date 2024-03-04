It’s Southwoods with a flourish!

MANILA Southwoods rode a hot start to overcome a five-point deficit and cruise to a 13-point victory in the 75th Philippine Airlines Men’s Regular Invitational at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club on Monday in Cagayan de Oro City.

“I have to give it to our young guys for playing well today,” said Southwoods captain Thirdy Escano who steered the Carmona-based squad to its ninth championship.

Fifteen-year-old Shinichi Suzuki, an imposing sight at six-foot-two, used his length and all-around play to shoot a six-under-par 66 for 42 points.

“This is one of my best rounds. Not only did I do it for myself but also for the team,” said Suzuki who admitted feeling the pressure on the eve of the final round.“I would also like to pay tribute to our captain who gave a motivational speech last night.”

It marked the first time Manila Southwoods came from behind to win the championship.

“This is what makes the victory sweet,” Escano said. “Even when we fell behind by 13 points after the first round, I knew that we could come back.”

Southwoods made its move at Del Monte Golf Club in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, where it shot 107 and 115 to reduce Eastridge’s lead to five through the efforts of pro-bound Aidric Chan, Ryan Monsalve, and Lanz Uy.

“I thought we would at least tie Eastridge after the third round. Were it not for Jhondie Quibol’s 43 points, we would have seized the lead,” Escano said.

Southwoods closed with a three-under-par 111, drawing 36 points from Masaichi Otake and 33 from Miko Granada.

Eastridge, which trailed by five at the turn, managed to move within two points on the 13th hole but that was the closest it got as Southwoods finished strong.

Suzuki, playing in the final flight, hit a 58-degree wedge from 102 yards to just inches off the 18th hole for his seventh birdie.

“I wanted to finish in style. I saw the big crowd watching,” he said.

Eastridge settled for second place anew after a poor final-round output of 93 points for 416 total.

Ronel Taga-an was Eastridge’s top scorer with 32 points.

Eastridge drew 31 points from veteran Gary Sales and 30 from either Jeffren Lumbo or Chris John Remata.

Del Monte, the first-day leader, pooled 101 points to take the third spot with 410 while South Pacific Davao brought up the rear with 354.

Cebu Country Club regained the Founders division, beating Del Monte Team 2 by 11 points.

With Bayani Garcia and Jon Joseph Alvarez firing 35 points, CCC closed with 101 points for 391 points. The other scorer was Harvey Sytiongsa who carded 31 points.

Del Monte drew 35 from Simon Wahing, 33 from Keith Pagalan, and 31 from Mark Ivan Parilla to secure second place with 380, five points ahead of Valley.

Canlubang missed a podium finish by one point with 374 points.

The other division winners were Zamboanga Golf in the Aviator and San Juanico Golf Park & Country Club in the Sportswriters class.

