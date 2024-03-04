Iran drowns Malaysia in Asian Age Group Water Polo

CAPAS, TARLAC – Iran kicked off its campaign in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships men’s water polo competition with a 34-3 victory over Malaysia at the New Clark City Aquatic Center here on Monday.

Ali Abolghasemi scored eight goals while Soheil Pargari, Mohammadamin Sadeghinezhad and Arhsia Abdollahifar chipped in four each for the Iranians.

Brandon Wong Li Hoong made two goals and Teo Zun Jet added one for Malaysia, which absorbed its second straight loss after bowing to Singapore, 8-23, last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Artur Vishyakov scored five goals in Uzbekistan’s 17-14 victory over Thailand.

Other matches saw Japan demolishing Saudi Arabia, 23-5, and Singapore stamping its class over Sri Lanka, 35-3.

Uzbekistan, Japan and Singapore have similar 2-0 records.

Group A consists of Japan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, China and Thailand. In Group are Iran, Singapore,

Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.