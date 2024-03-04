`

Today’s front page, Monday, March 4, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 04 at 8.45.04 am

Iran drowns Malaysia in Asian Age Group Water Polo

img 3030
Iran’s Ali Abolghasemi (No. 10) scores during the game against Malaysia in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships men’s water polo competition at the New Clark City Aquatics Center on Monday. Iran won, 34-3. (AAGC photo)
  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

CAPAS, TARLAC – Iran kicked off its campaign in the 11th Asian Age Group Championships men’s water polo competition with a 34-3 victory over Malaysia at the New Clark City Aquatic Center here on Monday. 

Ali Abolghasemi scored eight goals while Soheil Pargari, Mohammadamin Sadeghinezhad and Arhsia Abdollahifar chipped in four each for the Iranians. 

Brandon Wong Li Hoong made two goals and Teo Zun Jet added one for Malaysia, which absorbed its second straight loss after bowing to Singapore, 8-23, last Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Artur Vishyakov scored five goals in Uzbekistan’s 17-14 victory over Thailand.

Other matches saw Japan demolishing Saudi Arabia, 23-5, and Singapore stamping its class over Sri Lanka, 35-3.  

Uzbekistan, Japan and Singapore have similar 2-0 records.

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • sm women's month 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Group A consists of Japan, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, China and Thailand. In Group are Iran, Singapore, 

Malaysia, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • sm women's month 300x300
Related Topics

Know more