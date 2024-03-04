Hotels, restaurants now required to give out service charge to contractuals, agency-hires

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

A LARGE number of hospitality establishments are opposed to the new rules issued by the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), which now requires hotels, restaurants and similar establishments to distribute service charges (SC) they’ve collected to even contractual, non-regular and agency workers.

In a Viber message to the BusinessMirror, Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) Managing Director Benito C. Bengzon Jr. said the group had “no estimate of the percentage of hotel employees who are contractual/casual.” But industry sources indicated that the bulk of a hotel or restaurant’s operations are run by contractual employees or those hired through third-party employment agencies and include concierges, bellhops, waiters, kitchen staff, housekeeping, banquet and the like.

The DoLE has started implementing its Department Order 242-2024, which revises the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11360, the Service Charge Law, enacted on August 2019. In a meeting between Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and industry stakeholders February 9, “The stakeholders stated that the sharing of the SC among contractual/casual employees is estimated to result in a 30 to 40 percent reduction in regular employees’ take-home pay.”

Labor officials, however contended that, while there will be more recipients in the distribution of the SC, “it does not constitute a ‘diminution of benefits’ among regular employees since SC amounts are not constant,” according to the minutes of the meeting shared to PHOA members.

Managers excluded

ACCORDING to the Philippine Statistics Authority, there were 33,215 hotels and restaurants in the formal economy in 2021, up 15.2 percent from 2020. By industry group, restaurants and mobile food service activities accounted for 25,642 or 77.2 percent of total establishments; followed by beverage-serving activities with 3,790 establishments (11.4 percent); and short-term accommodations with 3,122 establishments (9.4 percent). The sector generated an estimated revenue of P556.62 billion, while expenses reached almost P500 billion in 2021, thus turning a profit of about P57 billion.

Laguesma told stakeholders the new DO was issued after consultations with employers’ and workers’ groups and “was therefore crafted to follow the spirit and intent of the Service Charge Law. He emphasized that nothing in the law or IRR should result in the diminution of benefits or impair contracts as this is unconstitutional,” as per the minutes.

The DoLE also clarified that those in managerial positions are excluded from receiving their share of the SC, unless they already have been receiving it before RA 11360 was enacted.

“However, if they have changed employers or were recently promoted as managers, they will not be entitled to SC anymore.”

Paid twice a month

AS per DO 242-2024, “All service charges collected by covered establishments shall be distributed completely and equally, based on actual hours or days of work or service rendered, among the covered employees.”

Covered employees are defined as “all employees, except managerial employees as defined herein, regardless of their position, designations, or employment status and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid.”

The share of of the SC “shall be distributed and paid to the covered employees not less than once every two weeks or twice a month at intervals not exceeding 16 days.” The new rules, however, respects the collective bargaining agreement between an establishment and its employee union.

In 2019, the PHOA had fought for the inclusion of managers in the distribution of the SC and was able to get workers’ groups to agree to it. The group continues to maintain the same position and that “[o]nly workers under the direct employ of the hotel should be included in the distribution of the SC and managerial employees receiving SC prior to the passage of RA 11360 should continue to be included in the distribution of the SC.”