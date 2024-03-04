Garin, ex-OFW leader: Cha-cha curbs must go

A DEPUTY majority leader and a former overseas Filipino worker both agreed that making the 1987 Constitution less restrictive would increase foreign investments, create better-paying jobs, and potentially keep overseas Filipino workers from seeking employment abroad.

House Deputy Majority Leader Janette Garin thinks amending the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution will pave the way for broader opportunities within the country.

During a session on Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 7, Garin queried CoRRECT Movement Principal Co-founder Orion Perez Dumdum, who held the view that economic charter change could address this concern, particularly by lifting restrictions and encouraging Filipinos with potential to work within the country.

“Yes, your honor. This will be answered partially. As a first enabling step, this will be addressed by economic constitutional reform,” Dumdum said, noting that many skilled Filipinos opt to work in Singapore, Europe, and America.

Garin expressed concern over Filipinos being enticed by overseas companies due to the limited quality of job options in the Philippines, leading to their separation from their families.

She cited examples of Filipinos in Vietnam who were once managers or even company owners in the Philippines, but flew abroad due to a lack of significant capital and were recruited by foreign companies.

Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data show an estimated 1.96 million Filipinos worked abroad from April to September 2022. This marked a 7.6-percent increase from the 1.83 million OFWs in the same period in 2021.

Former OFW Dumdum said making the 1987 Constitution less restrictive would increase foreign investments, create better-paying jobs, and potentially keep overseas Filipino workers from seeking employment abroad.

He proposed the complete removal of restrictive economic provisions from the Constitution, saying the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) ranks it as the third most restrictive economy in the world.