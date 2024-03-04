Foxies stake mettle vs Chargers

FARM Fresh aims to capitalize on its recent success as it faces a winless yet formidable Akari on Tuesday as Capital1 and Strong Group tangle in a duel of newcomers in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference preliminaries at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Despite a setback against the defending champion Creamline Cool Smashers, the Foxies rebounded with a convincing win over the Solar Spikers last Thursday. Leading the charge are Trisha Tubu and Chinnie Arroyo, who have been consistently stellar, scoring 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Despite dropping its first two games to Cignal and Creamline, Akari remains optimistic with the integration of new players Grethcel Soltones and Ced Domingo into the team’s system.

With key players like Dindin Manabat, Faith Nisperos and Fifi Sharma, the Chargers hope to turn the tide against the Foxies in their 6 p.m. encounter, leveraging their manpower and experience.

The 4 p.m. clash between the Solar Spikers and the Athletics also promises to be a thrilling contest as both teams gun for their first win in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Having suffered shutout defeats in their initial two games, Capital1 and Strong Group are hungry for a breakthrough in the first set.

The Solar Spikers, led by Sydney Niegos, Katherine Villegas, Shirley Salamagos and Janeca Lana, look to secure a victory with experienced players Janine Navarro and Heather Guino-o providing leadership and poise against their youthful opponents.

But the Athletics, with Dolly Verzosa, Justine Rebleza and Sheeka Espinosa spearheading the charge, hope to deliver a standout performance with support from Souzan Raslan, Noheli Cerdena, Nikkie Baldizanso and Ayumi Furukawa.

Matches are telecast on free-to-air on One Sports, in HD on One Sports+, as well as on the PVL’s official website (pvl.ph) and the Pilipinas Live app. Global coverage includes the new free-to-air channel RPTV.