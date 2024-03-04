Former armor division chief takes over Solcom

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced over the weekend that Maj. Gen. Facundo Palafox IV, the former commander of the Armor Division, formally took over the Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) last March 2.



AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. presided over the turnover ceremonies at Solcom headquarters in Lucena City, Quezon.



“Maj. Gen. Palafox IV comes from his stint as commander of the Philippine Army’s (PA) Armor Division before moving to Solcom. He also served as the assistant chief of staff for civil-military operations, G7 at the Headquarters, PA; commander of the Civil-Military Operations Regiment, PA; and commander of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry (Magbalantay) Brigade,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said.

Brawner, meanwhile, also rendered honors to Lt. Gen. Efren Baluyot, the former head of Solcom, who retired after 39 years of military service.



The AFP chief congratulated Lt. Gen. Baluyot and thanked him for almost four decades of dedicated service to the country.



He likewise challenged all Solcom personnel to continue supporting their new commander and strengthen their resolve as part of a united AFP.



“We only have one Armed Forces. We should remain solid and professional under one banner. If we have a strong AFP, we will have a strong nation that is capable of resisting those that threaten our territory and sovereignty,” Brawner said.