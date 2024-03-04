Filipino gamers spend lower vs other Asians

FILIPINO gamers have the lowest propensity to spend—totaling P620 and above in a month on in-game purchases—compared to their APAC counterparts, according to the Omnicom Media Group Asia Pacific’s (OMG APAC) latest research titled “Unlocking Gamers in Asia Pacific.”

The study noted Mainland Chinese gamers spend at least three times and those in Hong Kong spend two times more.

In general, OMG Philippines CEO Mary Buenaventura said, 50 percent bought an in-game skin, character, or accessory in the last three months. Other items purchased during the period included battle/season pass (38 percent), gears/weapons (33 percent), extra lives, hints, or boosters (29 percent) and gaming currency (28 percent).

While these items offer brands a variety of opportunities to create in-game collaborations, Buenaventura said companies might see lower than expected conversions due to low average monthly spend. Also, these branded collaborations might only work if there is high brand affinity and if they offer value to gamers.

She said the concept of creating value for Filipino gamers is crucial because when they do spend on microtransactions, the reasons are value-specific, e.g. when there is a sale (50 percent), in-game power-ups (36 percent), gifts (31 percent), a treat for oneself or someone else (31 percent) and limited-time release (29 percent).

Therefore, branded micro-transactions require a variety of exciting, urgent and emotional messaging to persuade gamers to purchase.

According to Newzoo, the global gaming market is expected to generate $189.3 billion in 2024. Asia offers the gaming industry a huge opportunity as it is home to 1.5 million gamers, according to Google, with a $70 billion gaming market. The industry is not losing steam in Southeast Asia either as it is now worth $6.9 billion and backed by 270 million gamers.

Buenaventura said the research aims to offer a better understanding of Filipino gamers and covers four areas: gaming behaviors, gaming preferences, online engagement and advertising and brand attitudes. “While Filipino gamers might experience Internet challenges such as penetration and speed, one should never underestimate the opportunities in gaming. This research indicates that most gamers can no longer be stereotyped as hermits in their dark rooms. Instead, they are highly mobile and are playing during breaks or during their daily commute, thereby democratizing the gaming experience,” she said.

“To succeed in this space, brands are encouraged to invest in game development or in-store gaming experiences that meet the high expectations of Filipino gamers’ and offer them original, real-world moments,” she added.