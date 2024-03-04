End-Jan debt hits new record high of ₱14.8T

THE national government’s outstanding debt as of end-January this year rose to a new record high of P14.79 trillion, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

The BTr reported that the national government’s (NG) debt increased by P173.91 billion in January from the P14.62-billion outstanding debt level in December.

Government data showed that the end-January debt is also higher by 7.97 percent or P1.091 trillion than the end-January 2022 level.

The Treasury traced the increase in debt “to the net issuance of domestic securities and the effect of peso depreciation.”

Of the total debt stock, 68.71 percent comprised domestic borrowings, while 31.29 percent came from foreign sources.

The NG’s domestic debt for the end-January level is at P10.16 trillion, indicating an increase of P144.25 billion or 1.44 percent from the end-December 2023 level due to the net issuance of government securities.

Gross issuance of domestic debt for last month reached P211.11 billion, while principal payments amounted to P69.67 billion, which resulted in a net issuance of P141.44 billion, the Treasury added.

“Meanwhile, the valuation effect of local currency depreciation against the US dollar on foreign currency-denominated domestic debt added P2.81 billion to the January total,” the Treasury said.

On the other hand, external debt as of end-January soared by 7.29 percent to reach P4.63 trillion from P4.31 trillion a year ago.

It also inched up by 0.65 percent from P4.60 trillion in December 2022.

The Treasury attributed the increase to the P81.73-billion upward revaluation caused by local currency depreciation against the US dollar.

However, this was partially offset by favorable movements in third currencies (P28.52 billion), reducing the net increase by P52.07 billion, it added.

External loan availment contributed P61.86 billion for the month of January, which consisted of P5.36 billion in project loan disbursements and P56.50 billion from program loans.

The program loans also included loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) amounting to USD400 million and the World Bank (WB) at USD600 million.

Total repayment of external loans amounted to P85.41 billion, resulting in a total net repayment of P23.55 billion for January 2024.

The national government’s total guaranteed debt dropped by 11.47 percent year-on-year to P348.66 billion from P393.84 billion.

Net repayment for domestic guarantees amounted to P1.12 billion while P0.24 billion for external debt.

Third currency appreciation against the US dollar further trimmed P2.40 billion, but this more than offset the P2.98-billion effect of revaluation of peso depreciation against the US dollar-denominated guarantees.

By the end of this year, the national government’s outstanding debt is expected to reach a ballooning P15.8 trillion.

The country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is at 61.6 percent by the end of 2023.