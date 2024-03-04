Electronic transmissions still duty-free until March 2026

MEMBERS of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have agreed to maintain the current practice of not imposing duties on electronic transmissions until March 31, 2026, or the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14), taking into consideration the economic, financial and development needs of developing and least-developed country members.

“We agree to maintain the current practice of not imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions until the 14th Session of the Ministerial Conference or 31st March 2026, whichever is earlier. The moratorium and the Work Programme will expire on that date,” the draft ministerial decision of the members read.

In its draft ministerial decision dated March 1, 2024, the WTO said “We agree to hold further discussions and examine additional empirical evidence on the scope, definition, and the impact that a moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions might have on development, and how to level the playing field for developing and least-developed country Members to advance their digital industrialization.”

Further, the international trade organization said its over-160 member countries agreed to engage on the “main trade-related challenges” faced by developing and least-developed country Members in the development of their digital economy.

This includes providing training and technical assistance and identifying gaps in support of addressing the digital divide especially for micro-sized, small-scale and medium-sized enterprises to realize the potential of the digital economy, the Ministerial Conference noted.

For the Philippines’s part, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual underscored the “critical role” of the WTO moratorium on e-commerce custom duties, saying this will help increase digital inclusion, especially in developing countries like the Philippines to “actively participate” in the global digital marketplace.

“Like many developing Members, digital trade, including electronic commerce, is of key strategic interest to the Philippines. Specifically, we see digital innovation among the many aspects of the broad digital trade and digital economy as a primary mover in accelerating economic development,” Pascual was quoted in a statement the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issued last Friday.

The DTI emphasized that the extension of the moratorium on imposing customs duties on electronic transmissions is “one crucial issue” that needs to be resolved at the MC13 as its extension is viewed to “bridge the digital divide.”

Pascual said he sees the value in extending the moratorium to “ensure stability in the business environment and prevent unintended consequences or disruptions in trade.”

The Trade Secretary said the Philippines’s digital economy is expected to continue its double-digit climb towards $35 billion by 2025, which he added is largely fueled by e-commerce.

In a statement last February 2, the International Chamber of Commerce and over 170 business associations from across the world called on the members of the WTO to renew the WTO moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions at the WTO’s MC13.

The international business groups highlighted that without the renewal, the future of e-commerce and digital trade “hangs in the balance.”

“Governments could start to experiment with unilateral tariffs on everything from software, e-books, and cloud services to the data underlying popular streaming services, disrupting the digital economy and creating havoc for businesses across the world who all depend on the Moratorium to grow and operate their businesses,” the groups stressed.

The statement further noted that allowing the moratorium to expire would be a “historic setback” for the WTO, representing an “unprecedented termination of a multilateral agreement in place since 1998,” which it said is more critical than ever at a time of “unprecedented digital transformation.”