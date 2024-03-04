EJ in Glasgow: Spirit’s willing but his body isn’t in indoor worlds

ERNEST JOHN “EJ” OBIENA competed sick and landed ninth Sunday in the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow where the pole vault phenom himself, Armand Duplantis, defended his title in a far from easy evening.

“He [Obiena] was sick, coughing, runny nose, feeling off and sweating,” said Obiena’s confidante Jim Lafferty who watched the top Filipino athlete compete. “He got fever and most would pull out of the competition but that’s not EJ, he went for it.”

The world No. 2 Obiena was off from the start and missed 5.65 meters in his first attempt but cleared the height in his next jump He went straight for 5.85m and failed twice and attempted 5.95m and failed thus sourly ending his indoor season.

“EJ is ready to move on, recover and get back to outdoor training,” said Lafferty, who flew in from Dubai. “He will be preparing for the Paris Olympics.”

Physiotherapist Antonio Guglietta concurred that Obiena was sick but refused to make his ward’s condition an alibi.

“He had a bit of sore throat and a slight fever, but I don’t want to blame this,” he said. “It was a bad day. I’m sure EJ together with [Vitaly] Petrov will immediately find a solution.”

“It’s better to be sick here and now than in Paris,” he added.

Obiena entered the worlds fresh from gold medal-winning stints in Croatia and Berlin the past two weeks.

Duplantis, according to World Athjletics, cleared a world-leading 6.05m before having a go at setting his sixth world record height of 6.24m.

It was no easy night for the world and Olympic champion, who looked headed to a shock exit after failing missing 5.85m twice.

“This was the hardest I have ever worked,” Duplantis told World Athletics.

Duplantis’s 6.05m was 15 cms over American Sam Kendricks’s silver medal-clinching jump of 5.90m and 23 cms better that Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis whose 5.85m earned him a ticket to Paris where the men’s pole vault qualifying standard stands at 5.82m.

World No. 3 Christopher Nielsen of the US finished fourth and world No. 4 Kurtis Marschall of Australia was fifth on identical 5.75m efforts.

France’s Thibaut Collet, Belgium’s Ben Broeders and The Netherlands’ Meno Vloon made 5.65m just like Obina but occupied sixth to eighth places with lesser attempts.

Turkey’s Ersu Sasma made 5.50m and Poland’s Piotr Lisek had no mark to complete the 11-man competition.

Obiena had his worse jump last year at 5.60m at the Zurich Diamond League, an outdoor event, which was staged just weeks after his silver medal stint at the world championships in Budapest.