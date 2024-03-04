DOJ readies filing of sexual abuse, human trafficking raps vs Quiboloy

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) recommended on Monday the filing of charges of sexual abuse of a minor, child exploitation and qualified human trafficking against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

At a news briefing, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said he decided to grant the petition for review filed by the complainant after reviewing the facts of the case.

The DOJ, Remulla said, directed the Davao Prosecutor’s Office to file the case for violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law and violation of R.A. 9208 or the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 against Quiboloy.

Remulla reversed a resolution issued in June 2020 by the Davao prosecutors, dismissing the rape, child abuse, and human trafficking complaint filed against Quiboloy and five others.

Aside from Quiboloy, the DOJ also named Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes as respondents in the child exploitation and qualified human trafficking cases.

“These cases were dismissed by the Office of the City Prosecutor’s in Davao but after a thorough review of the case we found compelling basis to correct the mistake,” the justice chief said.

Once the sexual abuse cases are filed before the court in Davao, Remulla said he would ask the Supreme Court to transfer the case to Manila due to threats of violence coming from his supporters.

However, the qualified human trafficking case would be directly filed before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) of Pasig City, where the alleged crime was committed.

The DOJ said there is only one complainant in the said cases – a then 17-year-old former member of Quiboloy’s religious sect.

Remulla added that prior to resolving the petition for review, the DOJ reached out to the camp of the complainant, who is now in her 30s, to know if she was still interested in pursuing the case.

After confirming her desire to pursue the case, Remulla said they have offered to place her under the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

The complainant, according to the Justice chief, is currently in a safehouse under the watch of her lawyer.

A lookout bulletin order was issued against Quiboloy last February 27, 2024 to monitor his whereabouts in case he decides to flee the country.

The issuance of a preliminary hold departure order (PHDO) and a hold departure order (HDO) will also be sought once the cases are filed in courts.

Remulla denied that the filing of charges is politically motivated, saying that he personally knows Quiboloy and considers him a friend.

“But we have to perform our duty. This is a matter of exercising my duty to the Filipino people. This is not an easy decision but it must be done,” he stressed.

Remulla also admitted that the DOJ took into consideration the persistent reports about Quiboloy’s possible extradition to the United States in immediately resolving and filing the cases.

“The problem of filing these cases after an extradition is requested is that people might think that we are stonewalling it,” he pointed out.

In 2021, Quiboloy was indicted in the US for sex trafficking along with two co-defendants, identified as Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Felina Salinas.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) posted on its website Quiboloy’s picture to announce that he is wanted for “Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion, and Sex Trafficking of Children; Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, and Coercion; Conspiracy; Bulk Cash Smuggling.” Quiboloy’s lawyers protested that move.

The US government has yet to seek Quiboloy’s extradition in connection with the said case.

Quiboloy released an audio recording last month claiming that Philippine government officials are now in connivance with the US government in plotting to “eliminate” him through rendition.

“Rendition means they can enter my compound at any time and kidnap me. It is not only rendition, but also elimination if possible, they can assassinate me. Those are two options—kidnapping or assassination. It’s really killing, murder. That’s the news that has reached me now from reliable sources,” he said.

Quiboloy admitted that he is now in hiding for fear of his life.

The filing of criminal charges against Quiboloy before a Philippine court would effectively bar any attempt to extradite him to the US, as he would have to face trial in the country first.

“This petition for review has lingered unresolved for four long years. Our foremost aim is to achieve justice within the Philippines, grounded firmly on the evidence presented and the statues of our legal system,” Remulla stressed.