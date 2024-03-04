DOF leads panel meetings of G-24 on economic issues

THE two-day Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) Technical Group Meetings (TGMs) discussed strategies to effectively address current economic challenges including climate financing, changes in the global trade regime, domestic resource mobilization, and sovereign debt resolution.

The Department of Finance (DOF) led the TGMs on February 21 and 22 in Manila as the Philippines currently sits as chair of the G-24.

In a statement on Friday, the DOF said the G-24 explored the measures necessary to ensure financial stability, particularly during crises, in the first panel discussion titled “Reforms of the Global Financial Safety Net for the 21st Century Challenges.”

Acknowledging that the global financial safety net is unsuitable for the current environment, the Group emphasized the need for reform to make the global financial safety net more responsive to developing countries’ needs. It noted as well the need for strong macroeconomic fundamentals to protect the world economy from shocks.

In the second panel discussion, “Changes in the Global Trade Regime and Impacts on the Global South,” the Group examined how rising trade protectionism and the global challenges wrought by the pandemic impact the levels of poverty and inequality, and how these delay the achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Emphasis was also placed on global cooperation to focus on facilitating, rather than restricting, trade.

Member states focused on matters pertaining to the current international tax framework at the panel discussion on “Domestic Resource Mobilization for the 21st Century.”

Delegates shared insights on how to collectively shape this to be more inclusive to developing countries, it added. “In addition, the G-24 amplified its call for a more democratic global tax governance that considers the rights and interests of developing economies,” the DOF said.

During the “Climate Action and Financing” panel, the Group called on international financial institutions to increase their efficiency in leveraging their capital and to improve the accessibility and concessionality of financing instruments.

This, it said, is to help address existing financing gaps in developing countries for climate adaptation and mitigation initiatives.

The discussion on “Sovereign Debt Resolution” noted that while progress has been made for countries seeking debt treatment under the G-20 Common Framework initiative, coordinated action towards restoring debt sustainability would need to consider mechanisms to resolve debt challenges in middle-income countries that are not eligible.

It also advised that countries need to advance fiscal frameworks that promote stronger fiscal positions and prudent debt management.

National Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza, acting as Chair of the TGM Sessions on behalf of Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto, likewise emphasized the importance of cooperation amidst country differences.

“While we recognize that there is not a one-size-fits-all solution to our development woes considering our countries’ unique contexts and situations, we acknowledge the importance of international cooperation in this interconnected world, of making our voices heard, and of ensuring that no one is left behind as we tackle global challenges and build our resilience moving forward,” Almanza was quoted in the statement as saying.

Recto, on the first day of TGMs, called on international financial institutions to “redouble their efforts” in helping developing countries mitigate economic headwinds. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/22/recto-to-ifis-move-faster-to-help-blunt-headwinds/).

Recto urged international financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to counter the factors that threaten growth prospects.