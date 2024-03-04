Deaths due to respiratory disease, HIV rose in 2023

DEATHS caused by respiratory diseases and the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) illness increased in the January to September period of 2023, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

However, the PSA data showed that total deaths still contracted 11.5 percent in the January to September period of 2023.

A total of 449,206 Filipinos died in the January to September 2023 period, lower than the 507,516 posted in the same period in 2022.

Respiratory diseases such as pneumonia and respiratory tuberculosis increased by 9.1 percent and 2.5 percent during the period, respectively.

Pneumonia-related deaths accounted for 5.9 percent of total deaths, making it the fifth top cause of death in the country during the period.

This was followed by respiratory tuberculosis which accounted for 3.2 percent of the total or 14,340 deaths. This is higher than the 13,994 deaths recorded in the January to September 2022.

The data also showed deaths caused by other respiratory diseases such as upper respiratory infections, among others have increased 8.9 percent.

These diseases caused the death of 4,750 Filipinos in January to September 2023 from 4,361 Filipinos in the same period in 2022. These deaths accounted for 1.1 percent of total deaths.

Meanwhile, other causes of deaths also posted increases. This included viral hepatitis which increased 2.4 percent; HIV, 8.5 percent; other intestinal infectious diseases, 10.9 percent; and deaths caused by the exposure to smoke fire and flames, 6.6 percent.

Viral hepatitis caused the deaths of 802 Filipinos; HIV, 470; other intestinal infectious diseases, 356; and exposure to smoke fire and flames, 321.

Meanwhile, PSA said the top three causes of death in the country from January to September of 2023 were ischaemic heart diseases, neoplasms, and cerebrovascular diseases.

These were also the leading causes of death in the same period in 2022. From January to September of 2023, ischaemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death with 85,192 cases or 19 percent of the total deaths in the country.

Meanwhile, neoplasms came in second with 47,425 deaths which accounted for a 10.6 percent share of total deaths.

Cerebrovascular diseases were the third leading cause which accounted for 45,522 recorded cases or a 10.1 percent share of the total between January and September 2023.

Deaths due to diabetes mellitus recorded 28,593 cases or 6.4 percent share, making it the fourth leading cause of death, while deaths due to pneumonia, which ranked fifth, recorded 26,654 cases or 5.9 percent share.