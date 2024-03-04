Customs seizes ₱1-B vape,‘ukay ukay’ products in raids

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported seizing about P1 billion worth of illegally imported vape and ukay-ukay products on Friday, March 1.

The BOC said that its anti-smuggling operations in several warehouses in Malabon City led to another seizure of vape products, including secondhand clothing.

The series of raids in Malabon City and Parañaque City were conducted by the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS).

According to Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, around 20 warehouses located at 67 Governor Pascual St., Potrero, Malabon City were being used as storage facilities for smuggled vape products.

“Our operations against these smuggling groups will not stop until they are all held liable for their crimes. This recent enforcement of our laws sends a clear message that these activities will not go unchecked on our watch,” Rubio was quoted in the statement as saying.

The initial inspection of the location in Malabon City revealed a total of 20 warehouses, and the CIIS team was able to open one warehouse where it found 8,400 boxes of Flava-branded vapes from China, the Customs said.

The total current market value of the smuggled vapes found was P462 million. Each box contains 100 pieces of vape which costs P550 per piece.

The government could have collected around P898.8 million from the seized smuggled vapes coming from the excise tax worth P520 per 10 millimeters or one piece.

Under the new sin tax reform law or the Republic Act (RA) No. 11467, a tax of P37 per millimeter will be imposed on salt nicotine vapor products in the first year, and an additional P5 per millimeter per year until the rate reaches P52 per millimeter in 2024. Thereafter, the tax will be increased by 5 percent every year.

Apart from the vape products discovered, the CIIS also found an estimated P174.2 million worth of branded and unbranded shoes, hardware supplies, ukay-ukay or used clothing, unbranded clothes, household items, and others.

These items were seized from 15 other warehouses that were opened and inspected.

According to CIIS Director Verne Enciso, the total aggregated value of the goods stored in the 16 warehouses inventoried to P1.073 billion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Group Juvymax Uy said that the remaining three warehouses will be inventoried by the assigned Customs examiner from the Port of Manila on Monday, March 4.

All warehouse representatives were told that they have 15 days to provide proof of payment of duties and taxes covering the goods stored and found, the BOC added.

Owners of the goods will face charges if they cannot present the proper documents for violation of Section 1400 (Misdeclaration in Goods Declaration) in relation to Section 1113 (Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture) of Republic Act No. 10863 known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).