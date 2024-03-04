Cua again wields broom in Bansalan

DHEA CUA continued to flaunt her exceptional skills in the Davao region swing of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala (PPS-PEPP) junior tennis circuit with another sweep of the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under categories in the Governor Yvonne Cagas Championships at the Bansalan Tennis Club in Davao del Sur last Sunday.

The third-ranked Cua, 16, scuttled No. 2 Camille Clar, 6-1, 6-1, in the semifinals of the lower half of the draw then drubbed top seed Aika Salahuddin, 6-4, 6-0, to rule her age-group division.

The Kidapawan City find then repeated against Clar, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals of the 18-and-under class then held off doubles partner Sanschena Francisco, 6-0, 7-5, to re-assert her dominance in the Group 3 tournament presented by Dunlop.

The twin victories added to her recent successes in the Governor Edwin Jubahib Cup in Davao del Norte and the Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas in Digos City over the past three weeks, further strengthening her confidence as the PPS-PEPP circuit, sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop president and CEO Bobby Castro, moves to Kidapawan City starting Thursday.

For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Digos City’s Stephen Fuertes mirrored Cua’s achievements in the boys’ side, overpowering Iñigo Barrios twice with identical 6-1, 6-3 score to clinch the 16- and 18-and-under trophies and earn him the MVP honors anew alongside Cua. Fuerters also topped the two age categories at home.

The other winners in the week-long event, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association and Universal Tennis Rating and supported by Slazenger, the PPS National Tennis Championships and the local government unit, were Princess Placa from Digos City, and Midsayap, Cotabato’s Krelz Jan Gecosala (14-and-under); Justine Zaia Gumbao from Sultan Kudarat and Mlang, Cotabato’s Kresthan Belacas (12-and-under); and Francis Dimzon from Davao de Oro (10-and-under unisex).

Placa rapped Francine Wong, 6-2, 6-2; Gecosala clipped Wayne Bondoc, 6-1, 6-1; Gumbao upended top seed Wong, 6-4, 6-1; Belacas wore down Francis Florida, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7; and Dimzon stunned No. 1 Daneea Sinsuat, 5-3, 4-1.

Cua and Fuertes also won the 18-and-under doubles titles with the former and Francisco beating Chelsea Bernaldez and Clar, 8-3, and the latter and Barrios repulsing Fritz Gravador and Gabriel Mayor, 8-5.

Rhea Palac and Sinsuat took the 14-and-under trophy with an 8-2 romp against Pat Bonilla and Diana Macasaet, while Carl Eduarte and Gecosala dominated Sheldrick Evangelista and Francis Florida, 8-1, in the boys’ final.

Dimzon and Gabriel Francisco bagged the 10-and-under unisex doubles title with an 8-2 rout of siblings Dafeenah and Daneea Sinsuat.