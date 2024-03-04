Comelec: 90K voters eligible for April plebiscite on new BARMM municipalities

AROUND 90,000 people will be eligible to vote in the plebiscite next month for the ratification of the creation of new municipalities in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), according to the Commission on ElectionS.

The plebiscite will be held on April 13 from 7 am to 3 pm.

It will cover 63 barangays in the “Special Geographical Area” of BARMM in North Cotabato, which have a total of 89,594 voters.

Comelec will put up 67 voting centers during the plebiscite.

It said the convening of the Barangay Plebiscite Board of Canvassers and Commencement of the Canvassing of Plebiscite Returns will start at 6:00 pm, April 13, 2024 and will continue until Proclamation.

The outcome of the plebiscite will determine whether or not the creation of the following municipalities will push through: Municipality of Pahamuddin; Municipality of Kadayangan; Municipality of Nabalawag; Municipality of Old Kaabakan; Municipality of Kapalawan; Municipality of Malidegao; and the Municipality of Tugunan.

Also in the list are the Municipality of Ligawasan; Municipality of Aleosan; Municipality of Carmen; Municipality of Kabacan; Municipality of Midsayap; Municipality of Pigcawayan, and Municipality of Pikit.

The creation of the municipalities is in line with Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Nos. 41 to 48.