`

Today’s front page, Monday, March 4, 2024

screenshot 2024 03 04 at 8.45.04 am

Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina gets weekly citation 

  • centro verde bayambang 728 x 90
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

Sisi Rondina continues to prove why she emerged as the top Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino player in the previous season.

The reigning PVL Most Valuable Player delivered 24 points and 22 excellent receptions as the Flying Titans overcame the gritty Petro Gazz Angels in a thrilling five-setter, 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13, last Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

Rondina sustained her fine form, coming up with 23 points and 13 excellent receptions in beating Chery Tiggo, 25-9, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, last Saturday for Choco Mucho’s third straight victory in as many outings for the solo lead.

With her stellar showing, Rondina was named the PVL Press Corps Player of the Week for the period of February 27 to March 2.

The former UST star edged Creamline’s Tots Carlos — who posted a 31-point career game on Thursday against Akari — in a tight deliberation for the weekly honor given by sportswriters covering the flourishing professional league.

More than her consistent scoring prowess and vastly improved floor defense, the 5-foot-6 outside hitter hopes to inspire all players not blessed in terms of height.

  • sm women's month 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

As Choco Mucho seeks to replicate if not surpass its first PVL finals appearance last December, Rondina is eager to continue her masterful performance and remain passionate about reaching greater heights this conference.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • sm women's month 300x300
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

Know more