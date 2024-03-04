Chinese Embassy to PHL’s envoy Babe Romualdez: Stop being US mouthpiece

THE Chinese Embassy in Manila lashed out at the Philippines’s top envoy to Washington D.C. and urged him to stop being the mouthpiece of the US.

The Chinese Embassy was reacting to the remarks made by Ambassador Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez last week on his worry that the West Philippine Sea might trigger a full-blown war.

“It is deplorable that the said individual [Romualdez], in ignorance of basic facts, again used the South China Sea issue to hype up and launch a baseless accusation and malicious smear campaign against China,” the embassy spokesman said in a statement released Sunday.

Romualdez had earlier said that China’s aggression on Philippine Navy, Coast Guard and fisherfolks is “very real.” He is worried that the tension would escalate and a “major accident” would trigger either Washington D.C. or Manila to invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty.

Under the 1951 MDT, the two countries are obligated to help another when one is attacked in the Pacific.

Romualdez believes the flashpoint in Asia is not in the Taiwan Strait but in the WPS.

“We urge the said individual [Romualdez] to stop spreading erroneous ‘China threat’ and ‘Sinophobia’ remarks, refrain from serving as mouthpiece for another country and do more for the benefit of his own people and his country’s relations with China instead,” the Embassy statement said.

It said bringing in “outside forces” and forming mini-alliances “will not help resolve” the territorial dispute. Such moves, it added, “only complicate the regional situation, undermine regional peace and stability, and backfire on its own security.”

“Who are stirring up the situation in the South China Sea? Who are spreading ‘China threat’? Who are ganging up in small blocks? Who invented ‘economic coercion’? Where did it originate? Who weaponizes economic power and gets addicted to sanctions? The questions are self-explanatory,” the Embassy added.

In an apparent reference to the US, the Embassy warned the Philippines against relying on the US for help.

“For those who habitually pay lip service, whether their promises will be kept this time is for all to wait and see,” the Embassy said.