Carballo, Retamar take UAAP volley center stage 

SETTERS took center stage in the second week of University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 volleyball action—University of Santo Tomas’s (UST) sophomore Cassie Carballo and National University’s (NU) Joshua Retamar.

Carballo embodied grace under pressure in orchestrating a five-set comeback win over the Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws as the Tigresses remained unbeaten team in the women’s contest in four matches.

With 25 excellent sets and eight points on five aces and three attacks, Carballo earned the nod of scribes as the Collegiate Press Corps’ UAAP Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corp. for the period February 28 to March 3.

“I’m thankful to my teammates, it took me awhile to get into the groove, so I told myself to do do my best in the last three sets,” Carballo said. “But there’re still a lot to polish in our game.”

She beat fellow UST ace Angge Poyos, De La Salle’s Thea Gagate, NU’s Bella Belen, Ateneo’s Lyann De Guzman and Adamson University’s Barbie Jamili for the weekly honor also backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

The league’s reigning best setter and Finals MVP Retamar also waxed hot for the Bulldogs not only in setting up plays but also in firing the shots himself.

Retamar dished out 31 excellent sets in NU’s four-set win over Adamson University after he booked a career-high 12 points and 20 excellent sets in a sweep of UP that gave the Bulldogs back-to-back victories.

A senior on the team, Retamar is leading by example.

“As a senior, I need to step up,” Retamar said, who bested FEU’s Andrei Delicana, De La Salle’s JM Ronquillo, and UST’s Josh Ybañez for the weekly award.